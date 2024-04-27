Tyler Guyton’s Father Turns Head During First Press Conference for Dallas Cowboys

Tyler Guyton’s college journey reached a fulfilling end when the Cowboys drafted him 29th overall. It’s a dream of every player who has picked up the ball to play in the NFL. But it takes a lot of hard work, sweat, and sacrifices on the part of the player and his family to make it there. So it’s not surprising that anyone who makes it wants to cherish that life-changing moment with their family, and it wasn’t any different for the former Sooners star when he sat down for his first presser as a Dallas Cowboy.

Advertisement

The moment held even bigger significance as Tyler and his parents are die-hard fans of America’s Team. So when he introduced his parents to the media during the presser, it wasn’t surprising that they were covered in Navy Blue. However, it was his father, Alvin Guyton, who stood out because of his chiseled looks and admirable physique.

Dallas Morning News reporter, Michael Gehlken, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with two snapshots of the presser, in which Alvin appeared exceptionally sturdy and determined, with a look in his eyes that implied he could step onto the field and take a few snaps himself. Safe to say, his impressive stature left the majority of fans in awe.

While some noted that drafting a player who loves the team as much as them is always appreciated, others suggested offering his Pop a deal right away and putting him on the field as a linebacker. A few even quipped that his dad looked in better shape than Tyler himself. Take a look:

Another chimed in and added,

A fan quipped,

A user commented,

Someone wrote,

Yet another said,

Picked up in the first round as the 6th best OT in the draft, Tyler Guyton will be playing the position he started playing only three years ago.

Tyler Guyton: A Brief History

Guyton, like most players across America, was a triple sport athlete — playing basketball, baseball, and football. Though he had played football since PeeWee, it was basketball and baseball that he chose to pursue when he entered high school. He envisioned himself playing like LeBron James. However, a cruel twist of fate happened when he tore up his knee, ultimately ending his hopes of playing hoops. Upon his father’s advice, he completely switched to football during his senior year, lining up on the defensive line. That was the start of his journey towards playing the sport professionally.

As per Oklahoman, coming out of Manor High School, he was a three-star defensive recruit and committed to playing ball at TCU, where he played for two seasons primarily as a D-Lineman, with occasional snaps as O-Lineman and a Tight End. After two seasons, he entered the portal and Bill Bedenbaugh’s Oklahoma Sooners came calling. It was at OCU that he switched to Offensive Tackle, starting on the Left before switching to the right. The 2023-24 was the turning point as he earned All-Big 12 honorable mentions.

Playing on the OL is one of the hardest things that Tyler Guyton learned in just three years before he was picked in the first round. He is someone with a low floor and a high ceiling. Still only 22, the star OT can play for a long time, and among the first-round picks, most O-Linemen had great and long careers. However, it is unlikely that he will start right away.

There will be a learning curve when he fully switches to playing left tackle, a spot left vacant by Tyron Smith. The Cowboys have always had success in the Offensive Linemen department, and it looks like they have another gem on their hands.