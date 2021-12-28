“Zach LaVine, the Hawks have families!”: Alex Caruso hilariously tells the Bulls superstar to simmer down following scoring outburst against Cam Reddish and co

Alex Caruso calls out to Zach LaVine to calm down against the Atlanta Hawks as he points out that they have families.

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls have been scorching hot to start this ‘22 NBA season and with the new year around the corner, seems as though this really is who they are as a team. Brining in DeMar DeRozan to help relieve LaVine of the scoring burden at times has proven to be the best decision the Bulls have made in about a decade.

DeMar and Zach have been drawing comparisons to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen all season long and for good reason. Other than the ‘10 and ‘11 Chi-Town squads, this is the first time since 1998 that Illinois natives have a championship contender to root for.

Zach LaVine, in his first game back from Health and Safety Protocols last night, dropped 32 points on 5-9 shooting from beyond the arc.

Tonight, on a second game off a back-to-back, notched a 30-point game yet again but with even better efficiency from 3. he scored 30 points on 5-8 shooting from the arc.

Alex Caruso on Zach LaVine having another 30 point outburst.

Alex Caruso is currently out for another 3-5 more days due to a left foot sprain. This isn’t stopping him from rooting for his Bulls brethren from the sidelines however. Following tonight’s game against the Hawks, Caruso took to Twitter to applaud Zach LaVine for his stellar outing.

It’s unclear if Caruso was giving the former Minnesota Timberwolf his flowers for the entirety of the game for a specific moment so below you’ll find a couple plays that ‘ACFresh’ could’ve been referring to in his tweet.

Ridiculous sequence from Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/da4gQ7MzYp — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) December 28, 2021

Zach LaVine is unbelievable. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wmps3HszVG — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 28, 2021

Tonight’s game also marks the second time in Bulls history that a pair of teammates had 30+ points and 9+ assists in the same game. The first duo was of course, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan.