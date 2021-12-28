“Christian Wood accidentally headshot a fan with an errant pass”: The Rockets big man had a Shaqtin’ a fool moment in the game against LaMelo Ball and co

Houston Rockets big man Christian Wood accidentally throws the ball at the head of a fan walking in the stands of the Hornets arena.

The exit of former MVP James Harden has made the Houston Rockets a lottery team, with many even calling it a G-league team. Currently the last seed in the western conference, the team had pinned its hopes on the second pick in the draft Jalen Green.

However, the 19-year old has been out for over a month with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, the undrafted Christian Wood has been playing some impressive basketball. The Rockets big man is averaging 17.2 PPG, 10.9 RPG, shooting 46.2% from the field.

Wood played a big hand in the Rockets becoming the first team in North American sports history to win six straight after a fifteen-game losing streak.

The Rockets are at the bottom of the western conference and would hopefully have a top pick in the upcoming draft. Wood recently had a slip-up in the game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Rockers big man accidentally threw a ball at a fan in the stands while trying to make a quick play of the possession.

There have been umpteen cases of players running into fans, especially sitting at the sidelines. These kinds of incidents usually take place during a follow-through of a play. However, Wood’s case was different.

NBA Twitter had some interesting responses for Christian Wood’s Shaqtin’ a fool moment.

The play had Wood trying to make a quick half-court pass with seven seconds remaining to end the second quarter. Wood ended up throwing the ball in the stands, hitting a fan in the head.

Only Christian Wood could make this pass pic.twitter.com/uRD6SEzstM — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) December 28, 2021

Christian Wood nailed a fan with an errant pass 😅 pic.twitter.com/Au16h722bF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2021

Christian Wood’s pass really smacked a fan in the stands 😅 #Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/EXDYt616fZ — Shaqtin’ a Fool (@shaqtin) December 28, 2021

Christian Wood with the HEADSHOT 😳 pic.twitter.com/Mlg7Trr8Cn — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 28, 2021

Christian Wood’s pass was just a little off target 😅 (🎥: @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/6kKNi19U4k — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2021

Fortunately, the fan seemed alright and would receive an ovation from the crowd and Wood, who immediately regretted his shot.