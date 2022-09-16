“Zion Williamson is the better than Luka Doncic!”: Skip Bayless claims Pelicans star should be much higher up on the ‘players under 25’ list

Zion Williamson is one of the NBA’s future superstars. In fact, Skip Bayless believes he is even better than Luka Doncic!

The New Orleans Pelicans used the first overall pick in 2019 to draft the highly rated Zion Williamson. The big man from Duke was the most highly rated prospect since LeBron James.

Zion was and is a freak of nature. A physical specimen that can dominate anyone in the paint with his size, speed, and athleticism.

In his first three seasons in the NBA, Williamson has only played 85 games, missing a total of 161 games. Nevertheless, he is currently averaging close to 26 points, three assists, and seven rebounds per game!

Players averaging 25+ points on 60% shooting: — Zion Williamson The only player EVER. pic.twitter.com/Y32sWQ6h3E — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 2, 2022



Also Read: Zion Williamson’s on-court value may crash below $100 million in 5 years

Zion has been great, but Skip Bayless believes he is the best player under the age of 25. Even putting him ahead of Luka Doncic.

Skip Bayless believes Zion Williamson is the best player under the age of 25, placing him above Luka Doncic

Recently, NBA executives around the league voted for the best players under the age of 25. The likes of Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, and Zion Williamson made the list, with Luka Magic getting the No.1 spot.

However, as with all lists, there are those with differing opinions. One such person is Undisputed’s Skip Bayless, who had an interesting take.

Skip claims that a healthy Zion Williamson should be first on the list. Even going so far as to say that he dominates the game in ways that Doncic cannot!

.@RealSkipBayless on NBA execs naming Luka Dončić as top player under 25: “All I know is when Zion Williamson is healthy, he’s the best on this list. Zion dominates in ways even Luka cannot dominate. He’s truly unstoppable in the paint.” pic.twitter.com/i5HBULVZYp — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 15, 2022



It truly is a hard take from Skip Bayless. Zion is a future superstar, but Luka Doncic has been on an MVP level ever since he entered the league.

Also Read: “Zion Williamson only suits up on NBA 2K”: NBA Twitter attacks the NOLA star’s health amid viral video of dunk animation for the video game