Basketball

“Zion Williamson only suits up on NBA 2K”: NBA Twitter attacks the NOLA star’s health amid viral video of dunk animation for the video game

“Zion Williamson only suits up on NBA 2K”: NBA Twitter attacks the NOLA star’s health amid viral video of dunk animation for the video game
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
AUS vs NZ pitch report 1st ODI: Cazalys Stadium Cairns Australia vs New Zealand pitch report
Next Article
$1.5 Million IndyCar star is only choice to replace Pierre Gasly at Red Bull camp says team boss
NBA Latest Post
Kobe Bryant, who made $323 million in his career, beats Michael Jordan on this illustrious list
Kobe Bryant, who made $323 million in his career, beats Michael Jordan on this illustrious list

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has the most combined All-NBA 1st team and All-Defensive…