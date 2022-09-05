“Zion Williamson only suits up on NBA 2K”: NBA Twitter attacks the NOLA star’s health amid viral video of dunk animation for the video game

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson shows off his impressive dunk package while wearing a mocap for NBA 2K23.

Zion Williamson was expected to be the “next LeBron James” when he was drafted in the 2018 draft. No doubt, when “Zanos” is healthy, he is a proven star in the league. However, after suffering several horrific injuries so early in his career, Williamson’s future is a matter of concern.

Despite having played merely 85 games in his first 3 professional campaigns, the former Duke Blue Devil has been signed to a 5-year, $193 million max rookie contract extension by the NOLA front office.

Apart from signing this massive deal, the 6-foot-7 forward has been putting an incredible amount of work in the gym as well. Several clips and information about a healthy Williamson have been made available to fans.

Also Read: Zion Williamson’s on-court value may crash below $100 million in 5 years

More recently, while working for the NBA 2K23 video game, the 22-year-old wore the mocap and showed off his jaw-dropping dunk package.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basketball Forever (@basketballforever)

NBA Twitter reacts as Zion Williamson shows off his dunk package

As soon as this clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter and Reddit blew up with various reactions. While several users ripped apart the former #1 pick for not being healthy, there was a majority who hyped up the youngster.

Not bad for a guy who’s only played what 4 games in three years 🤣🤣🤣 — Craig Daszkiewicz (@Kegger1986) September 4, 2022

Big boy so athlethicly blessed. — David L (@DavidL46133298) September 4, 2022

Shouldn’t he be working on the treadmill I’m 78 6’4 and in better shape — Pastor B (@MenaceOfGod) September 4, 2022

Just to get blocked by bronze chase down artist — cay (@caymiendavis) September 4, 2022

Out 2-3 weeks now. https://t.co/5ZITat8mOE — The Great Black Hope (@CHLD_PLZ_37) September 5, 2022

Clearly, Zion is looking pretty healthy. Hopefully, he approaches the upcoming season with a mentality of shutting up all his haters.

With the likes of Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Jonas Valančiūnas on the roster, a healthy Zion Williamson should be deadly. This young core is definitely one of the teams to look out for in the stacked Western Conference.

Also Read: Michael Jordan scares LeBron James’ teammate by betting $1000 and calling his career mediocre