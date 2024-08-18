mobile app bar

Zion Williamson Sets Lofty Goal for Pelicans Ahead of 2024–25 Season, Discusses Dejounte Murray Pickup

Advait Jajodia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Zion Williamson Sets Lofty Goal for Pelicans Ahead of 2024–25 Season, Discusses Dejountay Murray Pickup

Zion Williamson (L), and Dejounte Murray (R). Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans now have one of its best-looking rosters over the past few years. With three All-Stars and a slew of supporting players who play their roles to perfection, it is no surprise that Zion Williamson wants to “win it all” in the upcoming season.

While at his basketball camp in Spartanburg, Zion had an interview with media personnel. Williamson expressed his excitement, as the regular season was two months away. Further, the former Blue Devil also revealed the goal he has in mind for the Pelicans–to win a championship.

“I want to win it all. I’d be lying if I said anything else. I want my team and myself to win it all. I think it’s in the possibility,” Zion boldly stated.

Additionally, the 24-year-old also tipped his hat to Dejounte Murray and lauded the front office for the impressive acquisition.

“I think Dejounte Murray’s a great pickup for you all,” the interviewer said.

“Real kill,” Williamson responded.

After the Alvin Gentry and Stan van Gundy era, the Louisiana side has finally lived up to their expectations with Willie Green as the head coach. Since Green joined NOLA in 2021, the team has consistently improved –  36 wins in 2021-2022, 42 wins in 2022-2023, and 49 wins in 2023-2024.

The addition of Murray and Daniel Theis will be expected to enable Green to help the Pels cross the 50-win mark.

Having assembled a great roster, it is clear that David Griffin and co. are giving it their all to bring a championship to the city of New Orleans. While not many analysts or enthusiasts will believe that Zion and Co. are contenders, this team certainly has the potential to upset any powerhouse and make a deep run in the postseason.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Advait Jajodia, an NBA and Tennis journalist for The SportsRush, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade. His admiration for Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Rafael Nadal pushed him to gain a profound understanding of the sports. With a background as a multi-sport athlete, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood and the court to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 21-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 4,000+ articles.

Read more from Advait Jajodia

Share this article

Don’t miss these