“Zion Williamson, your shoes look more like Raichu than Naruto!”: Fans berate Pelicans star for ruining his ‘Michael Jordan collaboration’

Zion Williamson Naruto Shoes : Pelicans star has not played a complete season in his 2 years in the league – he has two shoes out already.

His wait to return may be as long as Naruto’s grueling training sessions in Mount Myōboku, but he is not that pivotal to NOLA’s plans anymore. Brandon Ingram has shown the world why people called him Baby Kevin Durant, and for good measure. The Pelicans are 2 games away from stunning everyone’s favorite Phoenix Suns without Zion.

Almost everyone’s favorite anime growing up in the ’00s was Naruto, and with good measure. For one, it had an immersive storyline and iconic characters that stayed with you. And with Jordan, you had the same feeling when it came to shoes. Zion was no different than an average kid – he now has made his dream come true.

He entered the league after an injury caused by an exploding shoe – he now has a collaboration with Jordan Brand and an anime known for its explosions. Deidara must have used his clay bomb to trigger the chain of events that would lead to this unique collab.

“Two of my childhood favorites — Michael Jordan and then Naruto. Both were able to collaborate and bring my vision to life. You can’t make this stuff up. You have no idea how much this means to me.”@Zionwilliamson x @Naruto_Anime_EN collection coming soon. Believe it. pic.twitter.com/1PqWo0a0OC — Jordan (@Jumpman23) April 26, 2022

Zion Williamson needs to make a return to the court before he releases any more collaborations – people are starting to forget what he can do

To an NBA fan, this approach affects them in no way. PR drivel to keep the face of their brand relevant. But for fans that lie in the intersection of these two separate behemoths, this seems like such an underwhelming attempt to bring them closer.

Those look more like Raichus rather than Narutos tbh — shadygoncray (@shadygonecray) April 26, 2022

This fan cannot be more right, because while the color scheme may look like Naruto’s fabled garb, it gives away the feeling that it looks more inspired by Raichu (a Pokemon).

Nah man tf is this I expected something more dope pic.twitter.com/m43qj3Xlcm — P3The4thHokage (@p3ashooter025) April 26, 2022

The clothing section of this collaboration is decent – surprisingly good. But then the shoes come in and ruin everything. The second pair seems to be fashioned around the sage of six paths, but it could also be Sasuke, the eternal rival of Naruto. If it is the only supposed surviving Uchiha, then it’s seriously underwhelming.

Using Attack on Titans to berate a Naruto collab. Poetic justice, since each fandom has been at loggerheads forever.

2 shoes were released in 2 years and no game was played in 2 years. That’s fair enough. — Giacomo Petroni (@Pirstuff) April 26, 2022

The young star from New Orleans still has time on his hands – look at Joel Embiid. When Zion Williamson does come back next season, it better stir the same amount of hype that Naruto created when he returned to the village after mastering Sage mode.

