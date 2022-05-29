“Zion Williamson stole LeBron James’s ENTIRE draft day look and spent $10,000 on it!”: Call the fashion police because the Pelicans star copied the Lakers superstar’s wardrobe

LeBron James and Zion Williamson wore virtually identical draft day suits. Clad in white both athletic machines went no.1!

Zion Williamson burst into the scene for his combination of freakish athleticism and skill as a youngster. Blowing past opponents and punishing defenses physically became the norm for him from a young age.

Zion was often touted as the next big draft prospect since LeBron James in 2003. From his high school mixtapes to his Duke performances, there were echoes of LeBron all around.

While Zion’s injury history has raised concerns regarding his standing in the league, when fit, he is definitely up there with the rest of the NBA stars even at this young age.

Zion’s dominance en route to his first all-star selection was proof of the same. With Zion eligible for a contract extension, the Pelicans have a call to make regarding their injury-riddled franchise centerpiece.

While the LeBron comparisons have died down a bit recently, there is something common between the stars that may have missed the eye.

👀Zion Williamson’s Draft Day suit looks very similar to another number one pick…#NBADraft pic.twitter.com/khPtYVIzd8 — Sports Plug (@SportsPlug_) June 20, 2019

Did Zion Williamson mimic LeBron James’ draft-day fit from 2003?

In a hilarious comparison of arguably the two most hyped draft selections post 2000, fans observed that LeBron James and Zion Williamson sported very similar looks on draft day. Both of them turned up to see their names called in pearl white suits extremely similar to one another.

Later, it was revealed that Zion’s suit to mimic LeBron’s look was worth well over $10k. For a single suit to cost that much is absurd, especially with Zion practically stealing LeBron’s look.

If that was a mere coincidence or a nod to the comparisons, only Zion can tell.

Both stars would be looking forward to making a statement following disappointing seasons. In a stacked Western Conference, the battle between the two is one to look out for.

Will it be just LeBron’s iconic fit that Zion steals, or is LeBron’s status as the face of the league that’s next, remains to be seen. The passing of the torch to the next era is almost here. And Zion would definitely love to take on as the bearer of the torch.

