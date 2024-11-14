Zion Williamson Trade Scenario: Can Lakers Land the Pelicans Star?

Nov 8, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on from the bench against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After a summer of misleading photos and witness testimony that promised a fitter Zion Williamson, the hype train has stopped at the same station again. He’s injured, can’t seem to stay fit, and the New Orleans Pelicans are losing games in his absence. And, after five seasons of mulling the ifs and buts, it looks like the Pelicans’ management has finally lost faith in the former #1 pick.

Advertisement

The rumor mill has been churning since the start of the season, the latest being a sensational trade if the Pelicans don’t see Williamson’s health improve.

The LA Lakers are speculated to be in prime position to land Zion. No surprises there. The Lakers seem to be connected to an All-Star in every trade window. And Williamson is the latest in a long line of fantastic trades LA will never be able to execute.

BREAKING: The Lakers are the favorites to land Zion Williamson if the Pelicans trade him, via Bovada Los Angeles Lakers: +600

Houston Rockets: +750

Los Angeles Clippers: +850

New York Knicks: +900 pic.twitter.com/fAYXCv76qs — SMJ (@SixthManJake) November 13, 2024

Under Rob Pelinka, the Lakers simply do not have the resources to get a player of Zion’s caliber. Due to their blockbuster trade to land Anthony Davis in 2019, they do not have the draft assets to trade with anyone either.

They have a first-round draft pick in 2025. But the Pelicans have the claim to it after their deferral this season allowed the LA side to draft Dalton Knecht. This leaves things hinged on their picks from 2026 onward. The LA side has picks in both first and second rounds till 2030.

Of course, future draft picks are important. But the Pelicans won’t part ways with Zion for future success. They will certainly demand players, and the Lakers are less likely to part with any member of their current roster.

But since we are dealing in hypotheticals, let us speculate on who could the Lakers trade to see Williamson in purple and gold?

Players the Lakers could include in trade deals

The most obvious name is D’Angelo Russell. The point guard was in trade talks throughout last season, and his performance in the playoffs was nothing great. He has lost his spot in the starting lineup this season, and his production has been poor.

Russel is averaging 12.5 points on 40.2% from the field, and 31.3% from beyond the arc. His defense leaves a lot to be desired as well. The Lakers can’t possibly hope for a deep playoff run if he doesn’t get his act going.

With no bona fide starting point guard in their roster, Russell could be a great addition for the Pelicans. He can still ball out in flashes. And, for a side which desperately needs scoring from someone not named Brandon Ingram, he could fit the bill perfectly.

Another player who could be moved is rookie Knecht. Selected as the 17th pick this year, Knecht provides something the Lakers desperately need: three point shooting.

In the 10 games he’s played, he has shown glimpses of being the man for them from beyond the arc. But he hasn’t been regular enough. Knecht is shooting a measly 28.9% from three, and the Lakers could part ways with him for a guaranteed 24.6 PPG scorer in Zion.

A third, albeit unlikely player, is Austin Reaves. The undrafted SG is in the middle of the best scoring streak of his career, averaging 18.7 points. He has solidified himself as the Lakers’ third option, and they would not want to get rid of him. His three-point shooting and ability to draw fouls inside the paint has bailed the Lakers out of tough situations. And his USP is his availability. Reaves played all 82 games last season.

Reaves would be an asset to the Pelicans with his ability to stretch the floor. The way he pulls extra defenders onto himself, he can open up Ingram to shoot better from inside the paint. And his ability to draw fouls would be huge for a team ranked 23rd in free throws attempted per game.

We don’t know for sure if the Lakers are interested in Zion. But the possibility of losing Russell, Knecht and Reaves is disastrous for them.

The Lakers haven’t made any major trades since parting ways with Russell Westbrook, and there’s a very good reason for that. They simply do not have the pieces to move around while still remaining a contending side.

Williamson may be a good addition. But the Lakers are likely to back out because they would be losing more than they would gain by acquiring him.