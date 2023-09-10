“Zion Williamson Went 4 for 4!”: JJ Redick and Former Head Coach Marvel at Pelicans’ Star’s ‘Drop-off’ in 3-Point Shooting

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach and former assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans, Chris Finch, recently discussed his time with the Pelicans during an appearance on the “Old Man & the Three Podcast.” Podcast host, JJ Redick, recalled how Pelicans star Zion Williamson had dominated the preseason matchups before the 2019-20 season but then had suffered an injury. When Zion finally made his much-anticipated debut, he impressively made 4 out of 4 shots from beyond the arc, raising hopes for the Pelicans in the upcoming regular season. However, Redick and Finch recalled how the momentum gained by their former teammate fizzled out throughout the remainder of the season.

Zion Williamson had gained immense hype before entering the league after a dominant college career. He was selected as the No. 1 pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 draft. During the preseason, he lived up to expectations and appeared destined for the Rookie of the Year award. However, early on in his rookie season, Williamson suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee, which required surgery. This forced him to miss the first 44 games of the season before finally making his debut three months later.

Zion Williamson’s flashy start in his NBA debut led to a lackluster season

In his conversation with JJ Redick on the Old Man and the Three pod, Chris Finch discussed the Bubble Season and his tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans. Incidentally, Redick was also a Pelican at that time.

After missing the first 44 games of the season due to injury, Zion Williamson finally made his much-awaited debut against the San Antonio Spurs, but with a minutes restriction of 18 minutes. In the fourth quarter, he caught fire, scoring 17 consecutive points while going 4-for-4 from beyond the arc.

This incredible three-point shooting form would trigger great expectations in the hearts of Redick, Finch and the rest of the New Orleans squad. However, Williamson would only score two more three-pointers throughout the entire season. Redick told Finch during the podcast:

“I would argue that [2019-20] was the strangest year in my 15 years of basketball…Zion is dominant in limited amount of time in pre-season, gets hurt…Zion comes back, he makes four threes in his 1st game, he made six all season, so he made two more that season. He has made 17 threes since and he [Zion Williamson] goes 4 for 4 in his debut game.”

Since then, Zion has added 13 more three-pointers to his career total, making it 17 overall. His debut performance showcased his potential, but injuries have hindered his ability to find consistency.

Since entering the NBA, Zion has missed 60% of his games, playing in 114 out of the possible 287 games for the Pelicans over the last four years. When he is fit to play, Zion averages an impressive 25.8 points and 7.0 rebounds and shoots at a remarkable 60.5% from the field. The Pelicans star is hoping to show up for his team in the upcoming season, shutting down all the detractors.

Zion plans to change the narrative around his health in the upcoming season

Before entering the league, pundits highlighted Zion Williamson’s sole drawback as his excess weight and how it could impact his long-term legacy. These concerns have materialized as Zion experienced numerous injuries, causing him to miss 60% of the Pelicans’ games. However, in a conversation with Gilbert Arenas on Gil’s Arena, Zion expressed his determination to return to the league in peak physical condition. He acknowledged the challenge of rebuilding his confidence after months without playing. But the 23-year-old has now adopted a strict workout routine inspired by LeBron James.

He intends to transform his narrative by adhering to a disciplined diet and lifestyle. Despite the controversies surrounding him last year, Zion could surprise many NBA fans with a long-awaited breakout season.