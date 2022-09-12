This WWE Superstar can vertical jump higher than Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal!

This WWE Superstar can vertical jump higher than NBA Legends and superstars Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal!

Basketball players are some of the tallest people on the planet. Being tall gives them the advantage of being able to jump higher, a very important prerequisite of the game. Being able to jump from a standing position, also called a vertical jump, allows them to attempt and perform dunks. However, a WWE athlete outjumps the several NBA Superstars such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Also read: WWE Legend Feels That WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon Would Beat Up AEW Owner Tony Khan in a Fight

WWE Superstar Montez Ford of the Street Profits has been a lifelong athlete. He was in the track and field team in his younger days and shattered several high school records. He also likes to play basketball and still dunks , which should come as no surprise considering the high flying techniques he employs inside the squared circle.

Montez Ford can vertical jump a whopping 62-inches!

In a video posted by the WWE, Montez Ford can be seen landing a 62-inch box jump. To put this in perspective, LeBron James has a vertical jump of 44 inches, Shaq was at was 32 inches and ‘His Airness’ Michael Jordan measured at 48 inches. Both of them have impressive numbers but they still pale in comparison to Montez Ford’s feat.



Apart from his impressive vertical jump, Ford can also 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump according to WWE.com.

Also read: Alexa Bliss Believes Hip Hop Sensation Cardi B Fits the Crtieria to Become a WWE Superstar

Montez Ford, alongside Angelo Dawkins, is a three-time tag team champions. They have won the Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championship once each. No other team apart from the Revival has won all three titles, making these two teams the only Tag Team Triple Crown Champions in WWE so far.

Click here for more Wrestling News