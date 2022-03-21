“There is no Michael Jordan or LeBron James or Kobe Bryant without Bill Russell”: Former Bulls point guard and MJ’s teammate discusses the Celtics legend’s importance

Bill Russell might be the most important player in the history of basketball, he’s been the pioneer for Black people and has fought against the injustices like none other.

There might not be an NBA player bigger in stature than Bill Russell. Not just because he led the league’s biggest dynasty to 11 championships in just his 13-year career, but because he was far bigger and greater than any of it.

The last two of those championships came with Russell a player-coach, making him the first-ever black head coach in the NBA. That’s pretty bad keeping in perspective that there are around 75% black players in the league as of now.

Despite his incredible success in Boston, Russell battled massive racial prejudice, including from his own fans, making him a pivotal barrier-breaker in racial terms.

B.J. Armstrong put it down pretty well last month while talking at the end of Black History month that starts and ends in February.

“In every walk of life, the stories of the people that have gone before us provide context to what is happening here and now. That is what Black History Month is all about and why it’s important we celebrate it. In basketball, there is no Michael Jordan or LeBron James or Kobe Bryant without Bill Russell.”

MLK became Dr. King at BU. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first Black woman doctor in U.S. history, practiced in Charlestown. Bill Russell led the dynasty that became the NBA’s first-ever all-Black starting 5. Black history is Massachusetts history. pic.twitter.com/Wt9Ac5uLUu — Danielle Allen (@dsallentess) February 1, 2022

Bill Russell, his leadership, and sheer will are the reasons why there are MJ, LeBron, or Kobe

The 3-time Champion with the Bulls understands the struggle it took Russell to do all that at the time when racial abuse was still not rare and at the very least, not in places like Boston.

“I can’t help but think about what Bill Russell had to go through to win in a city like Boston and that’s just one example of so, so many. It’s hard to put into words how important all of those black pioneers were.”

So we do have to thank those pioneers for were not just basketball, but all other sports have come. Everyone has a platform to share any injustices they face with the world audience.

Still, there have been consistent racism cases in every sport. Imagine the struggle the players in the 50s, 60s, and 70s had to endure so that the generation coming after them could reap the fruits of equality.

B.J. continued, “So, to watch Steph Curry, and to watch LeBron James, and when you see Michael Jordan, you have to see the Russells and the Roberstons, all those guys and what they achieved. Without them, this game would not be anywhere near where it is today – and that is why their contributions must always be remembered.”

