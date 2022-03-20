“Scottie Pippen was a hero! He should be holding his head up higher than Michael Jordan!”: When Dennis Rodman stood up for Pippen amidst criticism after the Last Dance

When Dennis Rodman stood up for his former teammate Scottie Pippen after Michael Jordan dropped ‘The Last Dance”

Dennis Rodman calls Scottie Pippen his brother. If someone would have uttered this statement 30 years ago, they would’ve been called delusional and would have been laughed off. In the late 80s/early 90s, the Bad Boy Pistons were the team to beat in the NBA. In 1991, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and the Bulls did just that. It wasn’t even a small defeat. Jordan and the Bulls swept the Pistons 4-0 in the Conference Finals.

Dennis Rodman embodied the Pistons’ frustration and left Pippen with a mark on his chin to remember the same forever. However, things changed during their time together on the Bulls. With the addition of Dennis Rodman, the Bulls went on to win 3 rings in 3 seasons for the second time in the 90s.

When Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’ aired, there was an episode showing Pippen in bad light about his ankle’s ruptured tendon surgery during the ’97-98 season. Rodman stood up and defended his former teammate.

Dennis Rodman called Scottie Pippen a hero during the Bulls’ great runs

In the 2nd episode of the 10-episode docuseries, Michael Jordan said he found Pippen to be selfish. MJ didn’t like that Scottie risked the team’s chance to 3-peat again by delaying his ankle’s ruptured tendon to the start of the season.

This caused a lot of backlash at Scottie on social media, with him being called out by people everywhere. Dennis Rodman stood up for his former teammate at that time. He said, “I wish he(Pippen) didn’t give a s— like me about what people say.”

Rodman further continued and added,

“Scottie Pippen was so underrated and so underpaid. He should be holding his head up higher than Michael Jordan in this documentary (Last Dance). The kid was a hero, in a lot of ways, during those great Bulls runs.”

– Dennis Rodman told ESPN — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 7, 2020

It was great of Rodman to stand up for his former teammate. From being mortal enemies to teammates, to eventually ‘brothers’, Rodman and Pippen’s friendship saw the entire arc.