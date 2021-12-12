NBA starting lineups tonight: Is James Harden playing tonight vs Detroit Pistons? Brooklyn Nets release injury report

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden is finally getting a rest night against the Detroit Pistons. He will not be playing tonight as Kevin Durant is enough for the team with the worst record in the NBA right now.

Brooklyn are faring relatively well without Kyrie Irving in the regular season so far. Just like last season, they are at the top spot in the east with an 18-8 record. Even with two starters currently down they’re the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference this season.

Kevin Durant is capable of sealing the game in the final few minutes even if the Nets trailed all night. He is currently leading the league in scoring with 28 points per game. However, his performance alone cannot be relied upon when playing against top-seeded teams. 7 of 8 losses suffered by Brooklyn this season have been in the hands of contending teams.

This can pose a serious threat in the second or third round of playoffs unless Kyrie Irving comes back or James Harder fills the scoring void left behind.

James Harden will take the night off for load management

The Beard has played every game this season so far, but the Nets know better than to overwork him. He suffered a hamstring injury right before the playoffs last season, which was a huge reason behind Brooklyn’s loss to the Bucks.

James Harden will rest tomorrow against the Pistons and Paul Millsap will miss the game for personal reasons. #Nets — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) December 11, 2021

They face the Detroit Pistons tonight and Kevin Durant can surely handle them all by himself. James is leading the Nets in assists but his scoring has been a huge problem. Without 10+ free throw attempts in a game, he is unable to score more than 20 points. And his efficiency has taken a huge hit as well.

Harden is in a career-low turf in terms of scoring and FG% 25 games into the season. However, there’s plenty of time left for The Beard to channel his former Rockets beast.

In addition to James Harden, Paul Millsap will also be taking the night off for personal reasons. Brooklyn would hope to grab a quick dub against the Pistons before they face Toronto Raptors Tuesday night.

