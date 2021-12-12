“Lonzo Ball had a triple single, he only had two more points than me!!”: When Charles Barkley had Shaq in splits after he roasted the Lakers star’s lackluster statline

Charles Barkley hilariously went at Lonzo Ball after he had a down night on the Lakers and said he had a triple single on NBAonTNT.

Charles Barkley had perhaps one of the most seamless transitions from playing in the NBA to becoming an analyst for the same. He immediately brought the same personality and unfiltered energy to Inside the NBA alongside Ernie Johnson and Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith that he had when on the court.

Shaquille O’Neal joining the show about a decade down the line completed the now iconic four-man lineup that is featured on NBAonTNT night in and night out. Charles Barkley of course, steals the show on most nights due to his outrageously crude takes on players and teams in the league today.

This makes for some of the best television available currently and on many occasions, him being unfiltered is the correct take to have. Whether this was the case when it came to him bagging on a sophomore Lonzo Ball is up for debate.

Charles Barkley and his iconic ‘triple single’ rant on NBAonTNT.

Lonzo Ball in his first two seasons in the league wasn’t exactly the player Magic Johnson propped him up to be. This led to him producing rather lackluster statlines. On one particular night in 2018, he dropped merely 2 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and dished out 4 assists.

This prompted Charles Barkley to hilariously blurt out that Ball had a ‘Triple Single’. This of course, is a play on the term ‘triple double’ which is one of the most impressive feats to achieve on a basketball floor.

As expected, Shaquille O’Neal burst out into laughter upon hearing this, causing Ernie to ask his co-hosts to pipe down so as to continue breaking down the Lakers win off the back of a 38 point night from LeBron James.

