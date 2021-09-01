“He had no choice but to stop beefing with Russell Westbrook!”: NBA twitter reacts as Rajon Rondo acknowledges his past with the former Rockets star

NBA Twitter reacts as Rajon Rondo announces he looks to put his beef with Russell Westbrook behind them after joining the Lakers

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook have never exactly had the cleanest history.

Both players are amongst the most competitive in the history of the NBA. So, it only makes sense that if either of them gets rubbed the wrong way by someone, there is going to be beef. And that only stands to be two-fold, when you have two people going at it with exactly that mentality.

So, what caused this beef? Well, remember how there was this time during the Pandemic, when the NBA playoffs had to take place in Orlando, with no fans? Yep, dark times, we know.

Essentially during the Orlando Bubble, while the Lakers faced off against the Rockets, Rajon Rondo’s brother, William kept barking at Russ. And as we all know, the Brodie isn’t one to take that behavior kindly.

And then there was a confrontation between the two once again this past season. During a game between the Hawks and the Wizards, things got a bit too heated, as Westbrook pushed Rondo, and then got ejected out of the game.

All in all, it’s understandable for the NBA community to fear the worst when it came to their team-up. And let’s just say, the memes only increased after Rajon Rondo’s most recent press conference.

NBA Twitter isn’t quite convinced about Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo leaving their beef in the past

Rajon Rondo signing for the Lakers was honestly a given far before it was officially announced by the franchise. Multiple sources had been reporting this would happen for weeks on end, before it finally did.

So when it did happen, suffice to say, the press conference was one that was highly anticipated. And during it, this is what the former Celtic said in reference to Russell Westbrook.

“We’ve had a lot of great battles with a lot of these guys that’s now teammates. I’m looking forward to putting everything in the past and putting it together for the greater good of the team and winning a championship here.”

A nice, encouraging statement, right? Well, not for NBA Twitter. Here are just some of their hilarious reactions.

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook seeing each other at the Lakers’ practice facility pic.twitter.com/NZsCtrEyLj — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) August 31, 2021

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook every single day this season pic.twitter.com/p2S00xNaI6 — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) August 28, 2021

He has no choice! — Aubrey (@Aubrey50976372) September 1, 2021

Westbrook & Rondo on the Lakers pic.twitter.com/Wg1CORqNFD — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYooo) August 30, 2021

Lakers adding Rondo to the same locker room as Westbrook:pic.twitter.com/2IMnwlLtvr — BGN (@BullsGotNext) August 28, 2021

Sheesh.

Give the newlywed duo a break would y’all?!

