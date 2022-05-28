“It was Michael Jordan, not Mark Cuban, who inspired LeBron James to break out the cigars”: Lakers’ star adopted various things from Bulls’ GOAT’s lifestyle

LeBron James enjoys a lot of fine things in his life – some of those habits stem from emulating his idol Michael Jordan.

Two black icons – both inspirations to millions. LeBron James and Michael Jordan have done so much for the NBA community, but MJ was an inspiration while Bron was still but a child. Growing up in Akron, Ohio, LeBron watched MJ live on TV, and there were so many things that he wanted to do, “Like Mike“.

From his trademark moves to wearing certain accessories, LeBron did everything he could do to be just like his idol. Everyone knows why the Lakers man wears 23, but the four-time champion said on many occasions that he even wore a wristband, because MJ did so. Such was his dedication to emulating his idol.

Till 2012-13, LeBron James was ringless. He had made the finals in the season prior but never won a ring. After beating OKC in the 2012 finals, he finally did what Jordan did when he won – smoked cigars. Some say it was revenge on Mark Cuban who was photographed smoking one during their celebrations in 2011, but it was MJ who inspired him to do it.

Just like Jordan, the wait for a ring was long but fruitful. Since then, he won 3 more rings and smoked multiple more cigars.

LeBron James samples a lot of high-class liquors and cigars – truly a billionaire’s demeanor

One of the coldest photos from the 2020 Lakers championship win was LeBron smoking his cigar during the final press conference. It was one of his best photos in a while, being a close second with his dunk along with Dwyane Wade. A habit that is not necessarily a healthy one, but even Sherlock Holmes had a vice.

His love for all things class means that he has invested and owns some of the brands that make it to certain tables. His investment in Lobos 1707 shows exactly that. He’s also known to sample multiple brands of cigars during his boy’s night out – Chris Paul is one of his fellow smokers.

Jordan and James have done everything in their right to earn the money they rightly spend – they are icons of the game, and if they spend it on wine and cigars, who can deny it? After all, even Clint Eastwood made it look badass, and he inspired everyone else.

