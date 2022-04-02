“Godd*mn, this dude is strong!” – NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was once easily lifted by Francis Ngannou

NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal was first time ever picked up by someone, that someone is non other than the “Hardest Hitter in MMA [UFC] Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou, without a doubt, is one of the most intimidating players in the UFC today. ‘Predator’ has exposed his vicious powers in public at various times within the octagon.

Defeating the likes of Alistair Overeem, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Stipe Miocic, Cain Velasquez, and recently fought Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 .

However the Cameroonian player has shown that his strength is not limited to KOs.



During a collaboration with basketball champion Shaquille O’Neal in 2020, Ngannou hoisted a 7 foot 1-inch athlete in the air in a friendly manner.

You can watch a clip of the collaboration between Francis Ngannou and ‘Shaq’ below:

Congrats to @francis_ngannou the NEW Heavyweight Champion of the World pic.twitter.com/PA4EnY9ZP0 — SHAQ.SOL (@SHAQ) March 28, 2021

Ngannou and ‘Shaq’ appear to be on friendly terms. The basketball player has congratulated the heavyweight on winning the championship against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March 2021.

“When I saw him training, I could tell he [Francis Ngannou] wanted to be a champion. That man was working hard, he was hitting like a machine, he was working hard, he was hitting the bag very hard. Then he came and picked me up. Dana knows, no man has ever picked me up,”O’Neal told ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto.

“I’m not saying I’m a great MMA fighter but I’m pretty nice with the hands… But he picked me up with ease. I was like, ‘Godd*mn, this dude is strong!’ So when he fought the other day, I was like, ‘I gotta watch him.’ And I knew coming in, he was in great shape, he was hitting hard and he was determined. This was something that he wanted.”

Shaquille O’Neal reveals what she would do if he had an argument with Francis Ngannou

In an interview with Okamoto, ‘Shaq’ talked about the plan he will use when things get sour with Francis Ngannou during a basketball game.

“Well then I have to defend myself. I’m not saying I want to fight a guy. Listen, the thing about me is that I’ve always been smart. I’m not a hero. You don’t get into this guy and start talking well unless you can stand up for him. … The netball field is much bigger than the ring, so I’ll try to get the first one. Then I split up until Dana broke it up. “

Also Read: “I Love His Fighting Style, It’s Similar to Mine” – Shaquille O’Neal reveals who his favourite MMA fighter in 2022 is