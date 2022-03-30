“I Love His Fighting Style, It’s Similar to Mine” – Shaquille O’Neal reveals who his favourite MMA fighter in 2022 is

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal at his ‘Shaq’s Fun House’ event at the Shrine, Los Angeles, California, revealed the name of his favorite MMA hero.



‘Shaq’ is a four-time NBA champion and has played the game for over 19 years. A 7ft 1 inch basketball player is often regarded as the largest basketball player ever. At a Super Bowl party at his signing, ‘Shaq’ expressed his thoughts on Stockton native Nate Diaz.

“I like Nate… because I like the way he fights. It’s the same as mine. IDGAF, if you know what I mean. He’s just right. I like real people, you know… and you have to respect people like that ”O’Neal said.

Diaz is a UFC welterweight champion, highly regarded for his brutal fighting style. Nate Diaz is the younger brother of a UFC legend. Nick Diaz (25-13), and followed in his footsteps in the UFC to make a name for himself. Diaz has gone to war against the best the UFC has to offer, like Conor McGregor, Rory MacDonald, Donald Cerrone, and Jorge Masvidal. And he won some of the most remarkable battles in the history of the sport.

This is not the first time ‘Shaq’ has shown his love for MMA and MMA fighters. The ‘Big Fella’ can be seen in some of the world’s leading MMA fights.

Did Shaquille O’Neal do MMA?

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the biggest MMA fans in the sports community. ‘Shaq’ has revealed his success in basketball in MMA. He revealed this in an interview with ESPN that it was because he was training MMA to become a four-time champion. In addition, he went on to say that MMA athletes are the best.



“MMA is the reason I became a champion… I always practiced basketball. It was not enough. Because when I played basketball, it was wrestling. So while I was training for MMA with Jon Burke, a friend of mine down in Orlando, I came back in the best shape of my life. That was 2000. It is governed. ” ‘Shaq’ told Ariel Helwani.

“I love to exercise … MMA athletes are probably the best athletes in the world,” O’Neal continued.

