Doctor Shares Expected Return Timeline for JuJu Watkins, Brings Forth Positive Update About ACL Injury Recovery

Alex Ford
Published

Juju Watkins NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round USC-Mississippi State

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) grabs her knee after falling g to the floor during the first quarter of an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The NCAA Tournament can be an emotional rollercoaster for all involved. Unfortunately, for one of the women’s biggest emerging stars, that ride ran completely off course. March Madness ended prematurely and in heartbreaking fashion for USC’s JuJu Watkins, who is expected to be basketball’s next big thing. Although she isn’t eligible to enter the WNBA Draft until 2027 at the earliest, the ACL injury she suffered in last night’s game against Mississippi State in their second-round match could be particularly painful.

Although the top-seeded team won 96-59, they finished without their star player. Watkins drove into Mississippi’s half but went down in pain and had to be carried off the court with five minutes left in the first quarter.

ESPN’s Paolo Ugetti described what happened: “As Watkins drove to the basket on a fast break between two defenders, she was fouled and her right knee buckled… Watkins immediately grabbed her knee and stayed down for over a minute.”

Juju’s coach Lindsay Gottlieb was shaken, saying, “I’d be lying if I told you that I wasn’t rattled seeing JuJu on the floor crying,” but she rallied the Trojans to come out on top.

The initial prognosis for Watkins’ injury wasn’t good. Fears of a torn ACL were later confirmed and announced by ESPN’s Shams Charania. Doctors have provided a treatment timeline for the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year.

Dr. Nirav Pandya, a professor of orthopedic surgery at UCSF who specializes in pediatric and adolescent sports medicine, tweeted to X (Twitter) that Watkins could be sidelined between 9-12 months. However, his announcement did include a positive note that women in this sport have a high likelihood of a healthy return “with minimal long-term impact.”

Many have recovered and played on after experiencing something similar. In the NBA, Klay Thompson, Derrick Rose, and Kristaps Porzingis have all done so to a high standard. The WNBA’s Cameron Brink is currently in ACL recovery as well. As it turns out, female athletes are two to ten times more likely to suffer an ACL injury than their male counterparts.

Doctor shares contrasting timeline for recovery; highlights unknown

While Dr. Pandya provided a timeline of between 9 and 12 months, Sebastian Fearon appeared to exercise more caution about the potential timeline Watkins faces. He noted that it could be between 10 and 12 months, while also suggesting that it could be a further two years before she regains natural movement.

Every individual is different. The way the body manages injuries is unique. Should Watkins be able to undergo a successful rehabilitation process, it’s possible we could see her on the court next season.

However, it might be in her best interest to take things slow and make sure she is 100% before coming back. An ACL injury can be devastating, and many athletes find it difficult to return to their previous standard. Hopefully, it won’t slow her down too much, and she’ll get right back to taking over women’s basketball in the future!

