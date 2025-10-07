Quentin Richardson Compares LeBron’s “Second Decision” to Snoop Dogg’s Viral Grill Promotion, Dismisses Retirement Talk

The basketball world is freaking out over a social media post made yesterday by LeBron James. In it, LeBron teases “The decision of all decisions” to come today at noon. Just in case the word ‘decision’ wasn’t emphasized enough, he even gave it the hashtag #TheSecondDecision.

LeBron is obviously riffing off of the time he infamously left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat on live television. That career move, dubbed ‘The Decision,’ was treated as must-see TV, and when LeBron told ESPN’s Jim Gray that he was “taking his talents to South Beach,” he altered the course of NBA history.

LeBron seems to be hoping for a similar response to this announcement, but this one doesn’t pass the smell test. Quentin Richardson agrees, and he told The Sports Reporters why.

“I think this is like when Snoop came out with his big announcement about the smokeless grill,” he said.

“I have no clue about what lane it is or whatever, but I think this is more like some type of big promotion or something he has going on or something he wants to announce. I don’t think it has something to do with his basketball future or something serious like that,” Richardson added.

Richardson is referring to Snoop Dogg’s announcement via social media almost two years ago that he was ‘giving up smoke,’ which turned out to be just a stunt to promote a smokeless Solo Stove. Does LeBron have something similar cooking?

Everyone around the NBA is wondering when LeBron will retire. He’s about to begin his 23rd season, breaking a tie with Vince Carter for the NBA record. And although he’s still playing at a high level, the end has to be at least somewhat near.

LeBron is no fool, and he understands how to capture the public’s attention. He knows that the basketball media hangs on his every word, so if he is doing some sort of promotion, this is a great way to get as many eyeballs as possible on it before making his big reveal.

There are any number of things that LeBron could be promoting. Today is National Taco Day, and we all know how much LeBron loves Taco Tuesday. It’s also Day 1 of Amazon Prime Day, where the online retail giant offers some of its best deals of the year. That’s where ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel is putting his money:

For those wondering, LeBron James has a big deal with Amazon, and Prime Day starts tomorrow. Not a coincidence. https://t.co/yPHD2Ut6La — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) October 6, 2025

LeBron certainly seems like the type to go on a year-long retirement tour whenever he decides to call it quits. It doesn’t diminish his greatness, but he’s always done everything within his power to stay in the spotlight. He’s also a big fan of Mike Krzyzewski, and Coach K did something similar in his final season.

LeBron was criticized for his first Decision, and you’ve got to think as he’s gotten older and wiser, he won’t repeat the same mistake. Teasing a retirement announcement like this right before the season starts is tacky, even for him. Richardson has to be right about this being some sort of promotion. Let’s not get our hopes up for something too interesting.