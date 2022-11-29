Fred VanVleet’s Shocking Admission on Refusing to Acquire 2x NBA Champion Kevin Durant via Scottie Barnes Trade

The recent off-season wouldn’t have been a silent affair had the Kevin Durant trade fallen through. The Nets superstar caused a storm within the NBA circles wanting out of Brooklyn despite having 4-years and $194 million left on his contract.

With the above development, the Slim Reaper was back to being the no.1 villain. Nevertheless, his talent and skill-set had a slew of teams lining up to acquire him, one such name being that of the Toronto Raptors. However, this deal never bore fruit, courtesy of Scottie Barnes.

Nets GM Sean Marks and co had reportedly sided towards having Barnes in the deal that sent KD to Toronto, something that wasn’t negotiable for the Raptors, who saw great potential in the 6ft 8″ forward with him living up to expectations, winning the 2021 ROTY.

Recently appearing on former teammate and Raptors player Serge Ibaka’s show How hungry are you? Fred VanVleet revealed why he would turn down the offer to have Durant as a teammate.

“I’m a loyal guy”: Fred VanVleet reveals the reason behind turning down the potential opportunity of pairing up with Kevin Durant.

During a Q&A session, when quizzed about a Durant-Barnes trade, FVV had the following response.

“I won’t do it,” said the 2022 All-Star, adding, “I told you, I’m a loyal guy. I’m not a trade guy.”

It would be hard to argue with VanVleet, given the upward rise in Barnes’ graph as a player. The Florida native averaged 15.3 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 3.5 APG, shooting 49.2% from the field in his debut season, winning the ROTY award. Showing versatility on both ends of the floor, the 21-year-old demonstrated great potential.

The Nick Nurse-coached team boasts a talented young roster led by VanVleet. The likes of Barnes, OG Anunoby, and Gary Trent Jr. give the team a lot of depth in its attack.

An assessment of Scottie Barnes.

A former ACC Freshman of the Year, Barnes was drafted as the 4th pick in the 2021 draft. The former Florida state player is a great mixture of strength and speed who can handle the ball and play defense too. A prolific scorer, the Raptors forward can finish at the rim with force.

Nonetheless, Barnes needs to improve the shooting aspects of his game, whether it be the jump shot or making 3s.

