CJ McCollum Discusses Brandon Ingram’s Absence, Reveals Zion Williamson and Pelicans’ Team Plane Seating Habits

Dec 4, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) gestures while talking with guard CJ McCollum (right) during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently playing without Brandon Ingram, who has been sidelined due to a knee injury. However, without their star forward, the Pels have continued their winning ways, having won seven of their last ten games. They currently stand fifth in the Western Conference, with their spot looking almost guaranteed for the upcoming postseason.

Pelicans veteran CJ McCollum recently spoke about Ingram’s injury on his YouTube show, reflecting on how they have adjusted to the latter’s absence. McCollum revealed that Ingram’s absence impacts the perspective of the Pelicans for their games, with the head coach having to decide on suitable players in the rotation and their floor minutes to suit a perfect fit.

While speaking of Ingram’s injury, McCollum revealed how the Pelicans forward has changed his seating arrangement on the team plane due to his knee injury. “He’s sitting with Zion [Williamson] now because of his leg,” the shooting guard revealed. Further discussing how the team usually sits on the plane, McCollum said that he usually sits with the Australian guard Dyson Daniels. At the same time, Zion Williamson has the privilege of sitting all by himself.

After Ingram’s injury, the Pelicans have adapted an alternate sitting arrangement, as BI now sits with Zion Williamson on the plane. Ingram’s usual seat is in the front row of the plane with the wall in front. However, due to the injury on his leg, it is difficult for him to adjust in that seat until he fully recovers.

McCollum also revealed the reason why Zion sits alone on the plane. As per the veteran player, Zion’s usual seat buddy was a former player who is no longer a part of the team. The new replacement often joins the other team members to play cards on the plane, thus leaving the 23-year-old star all by himself.

McCollum also added how he regularly checks up on Ingram to receive updates on his recovery. This is quite a regular practice within the Pelicans roster, as the players themselves know the pain of missing games due to injuries and, hence, always try to look out for their teammates. Brandon Ingram is rehabilitating his knee injury and is expected to return to the roster before the Playoffs in April.

Brandon Ingram is expected to return before the Playoffs

The Pelicans understand that they would need Brandon Ingram back healthy to make a deep postseason run. The former Duke forward is averaging 20.9 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per night this season, thus proving to be an essential asset for New Orleans on both ends of the floor. According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, Ingram is currently out due to a bone bruise on his knee, which makes him unavailable for an estimated three weeks. He provided this update on Monday’s ‘Run It Back’ episode on Fan Duel TV.

“It could have been a lot worse when he hyperextended that knee. He’s got a bone bruise in that knee. He’s going to be out two weeks, maybe three. The hope is that as April starts to get going, he’ll be back in the lineup.”

In Ingram’s absence, head coach Willie Green has fielded third-year wing Trey Murphey III in the small forward position. Though averaging just 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists since replacing Ingram, Murphey has proved to be an incredible perimeter defender in his own right.

Murphey has also been impeccable from beyond the arc, making 3.7 threes per game with 41 % shooting in the month of March. Perhaps, the Pelicans have found the perfect replacement to hold the fort for the team until Ingram returns before the start of the playoffs.