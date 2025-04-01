“Got a Prior Engagement”: Shannon Sharpe Brings Up Brother to Refuse Chad Johnson’s Invite to NCAA Semifinal Game

Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson have grown into one of the most dynamic duos in sports media. Their close-knit relationship is apparent in their Nightcap podcast. However, Sharpe adamantly declined Johnson’s invite to attend the NCAA semifinals games with him. The legendary tight-end used his brother as an excuse for leaving Ocho high and dry.

The topic of conversation came up while the two discussed the women’s NCAA bracket. They were breaking down Texas’ 58-47 victory over TCU, which will see the horns now advancing to host city Tampa Bay for their first Final Four since 2003.

Ocho immediately extended an invitation to Sharpe, but the renowned sports analyst didn’t seem too enthused about it, and he abruptly declined.

“I’m going to be in Virginia. I got a prior engagement,” Sharpe said. “I promised my brother I would do something with him.”

Ocho wasn’t having Sharpe’s excuse. He tried to guilt-trip his partner, saying, “What’s more important, the engagement or your cohost inviting you to sit courtside at the game?”

When Sharpe insisted he couldn’t go, Ocho persisted, “[Your brother]’s been in your life all this time… I’m expecting you to be there too,” and hung his head in disappointment.

Sharpe’s reluctance to attend the game with Ocho isn’t indicative of their relationship. The two have a great, yet interesting friendship. Johnson’s second appearance on First Take perfectly encapsulates his friendship with Sharpe.

Ocho and Molly Qerim pull a prank on Sharpe

Ocho has become a fan favorite on Nightcap, but Sharpe had to pull some strings to his friend an appearance on First Take. When the former Bengals star seemingly ran late for the show, it didn’t slide well with Shannon.

At the beginning of First Take, moderator Molly Qerim let Sharpe and Kendrick Perkins know Johnson had been delayed.“Chad Ochocinco will be here shortly. Ocho had some issues. The Uber took him to the wrong place,” she said. Sharpe shook his head in disappointment.

Shortly after, Johnson came strutting onto the set as he and Qerim revealed it was all a prank. The whole crew belly laughed, and the show went on. Sharpe and Ocho haven’t had any sort of issues since.