7’5″ Victor Wembanyama Admitted His Putback Dunk Cost His Friend $1000 While Confiding In JJ Redick

Victor Wembanyama is perhaps the most hyped prospect in NBA history. Having been scouted for years now, Wemby had high expectations years before he entered the NBA Draft. Standing at 7’5″, the Frenchman plays like a guard in a big man’s shoes. He can shoot, dribble, dunk, and finish with the best of them. And, as he confessed to JJ Redick on The Old Man and the Three, his incredible skill once cost his friend $1000 after he pulled off an amazing putback dunk.

Everybody is looking forward to watching Wemby play on an NBA court. Drafted by the San Antonio Spurs with the first overall pick, he is an exceptional talent. However, Jerry West believes the 19-year-old isn’t as advanced as Kobe Bryant was at that age. Nevertheless, he’s excited to see just what the young center is capable of.

Growing up Victor Wembanyama was always the best player on the basketball court. And, as he revealed to JJ Redick on his podcast, this was also the case on his first pro team. Playing for Nanterre, his teammates were in awe of him, and even made bets about him on the side. One particular bet involved $1000.

His teammates bet that one day in his career, he would attempt a three, miss, and get the putback dunk. Years later, the exact scenario played out and a few days after the game, he called the teammate and informed him of his victory. A moment he described as both absurd and special. After all, no one goes into a game planning to miss a three-pointer and get a putback.

Prior to joining the NBA, Wemby played for the French side, Metropolitans 92. He spent the entirety of the 2022-2023 season with the team and averaged a cool 21 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks per game. Now, heading into the 2023-2024 season, fans have similar expectations for him in his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs. Take a look at the Instagram post by ‘Wild Card Hoops‘.

“It was like…what…three years ago. I was in Nanterre. You know about Nanterre? My first pro team. I had two teammates, who were just discussing. I saw them laughing, looking at me, and then I go to them and they tell me, “Yeah, we just bet a 1000 bucks. Imma give him a 1000 bucks if one day in your career you ever shoot a three, miss it, and putback dunk it!”. I didn’t try to do it, it’s just natural. Couple days after the game I call one of these teammates and I tell him, “Yeah! It happened!”, and he goes like “What?”. “What you don’t remember? He just won a 1000 bucks!”. So yeah, this feels really special to me!”

Safe to say everyone will be putting on the TV every time Wemby takes to the court. He has the size and the skill to become one of the greatest players of all time. Hopefully, he lives up to all the hype.

Wemby claims dunking on LeBron James would be a special moment for him

The whole world will be watching closely as Victory Wembanyama plays his rookie season. Wemby himself is also hoping to show out and give the fans something to look forward to. During the NBA Draft, he was asked if there was any particular player he would like to get a dunk on.

In true Wemby fashion, he responded by saying he would like to dunk on everyone. But, it would be a special moment for him if he manages to get one over The King, LeBron James.

There can be no denying that the 2023-2024 season is going to be an exciting one. Wembanyama will have to bring his A-game if he wants to make a name for himself in this league. And, from what we’ve seen so far, he will do just that.