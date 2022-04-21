“Kevin Durant could get the Nets SWEPT!”: Stephen A Smith makes SCARY prediction on Nets vs Celtics after star’s abysmal form

Stephen A Smith goes off on Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant after they lose Game 2 in the series vs Boston Celtics

Yikes! The Brooklyn Nets are in trouble here, aren’t they?

2 games have passed in the Nets vs. Celtics series, both of which were won by Boston. What’s worse is, that Kevin Durant hasn’t looked even close to himself. In game 1, the man seemed to be faltering just a little bit, but not quite enough to cause any havoc within the NBA community.

But in game 2, things took a turn for the worse… far, far worse. The man had a meager 27 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, on 4 of 17 from the field (23.5%). Yeah… not good.

This has caused many within the NBA community to start raising some serious questions about the form of the man. And, as you’d expect, Stephen A Smith is no exception.

Without further ado, let’s get into what was said, shall we?

Stephen A Smith believes Kevin Durant’s form could mean the Nets being swept by the Celtics in the first round

At this point, does this Stephen A statement even shock you?

The analyst’s name, at this point, is synonymous with the NBA’s boldest claims. And recently, while speaking on Kevin Durant, he made yet another one.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

I have never seen @KDTrey5 look this bad. pic.twitter.com/PEVp2snpRV — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 21, 2022

Now, this take may sound a bit out there at first. But the thing is, we can’t help but agree with Stephen A Smith, even if just a tad bit on this one.

The fact of the matter is, the Nets are down 2-0 and have all kinds of bad winds blowing their way.

If they aren’t careful, this could turn ugly for Kevin Durant and the Nets.

