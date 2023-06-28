Shaquille O’Neal Buys Insane $27,000,000 Private Jet With ‘Dunkman Logo’ Taking Inspiration From Michael Jordan’s $61M Purchase

When one wants to look at an example of how the NBA/basketball can change your life, Shaquille O’Neal is the perfect example. The 7ft 1″ big man grew up with a very humble background, with his parents struggling to make ends meet. Fast forward to today, and Shaq is worth more than $400 Million. Over the course of these years, O’Neal has made some brilliant business decisions. One of his first decisions was inspired by Michael Jordan, and it seems like his latest $27,000,000 decision also had MJ as his inspiration.

When Shaq was deciding on his first shoe deal, the big man chose to go to Reebok instead of Nike because he wanted his own shoe line like Michael Jordan. That decision not only earned him $1 Million extra but also his own line of shoes. Turns out, now he’s used MJ’s $61 Million Private Jet as inspiration for his own.

Shaquille O’Neal seems to have purchased a $27,000,000 Private Jet with his Dunkman logo on it

So far, whenever one looks at Shaquille O’Neal’s travels, it would often consist of private jets. However, all of them were rentals and never his own jet. With his summer tour coming up, it seems like DJ Diesel decided to one-up his method of travel.

While Shaq did not post anything on his Instagram about the jet, a page named ‘Shaq News’ uploaded a reel of Shaq visiting a hangar and checking out a jet. The jet had Shaq’s Dunkman logo on it, so clearly, it looked like his own plane.

Upon checking the registration number on his jet, it looks like it’s a Bombardier Challenger 650, which sells for approximately $27,000,000. With all the traveling the big man does, I guess it’s about time he switched up and got his own private jet. What’s interesting is the Dunkman logo on the tail and the wings. They look like they were inspired by Michael Jordan’s jet, which had his Jumpman logo on the tail and the wings.

14 years before getting his own jet though, Shaq was once publically called out by his ex-wife for a ‘fake jet’ that he’d uploaded on Twitter.

Shaunie Henderson once publically embarrassed Shaq over a photoshopped image of a jet

Back in 2009, Shaq and Shaunie were going through a very messy divorce. However, during all of that, Shaq uploaded an image on Twitter that seemed to set the bar for make-up gifts higher than any of us regular people could ever touch. He uploaded an image of a private jet with Shaunie’s name on it and her face on the tail of the plane.

However, as it turns out, big Shaq was just toying around with Photoshop, as we learned when Shaunie publically called him out on the now-deleted tweet. It’s not impossible to think Shaq might have bought her a plane, but lying about it publically? That’s a big move by the big man.