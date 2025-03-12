“You Have to Hold Yourself Accountable”: Draymond Green Called Out for Not Apologizing to Karl-Anthony Towns, Fans Chime In

Draymond Green’s latest blunder didn’t just paint another target on his back, but has nearly overshadowed the Warriors’ miraculous turnaround this season. The four-time NBA Champion caught fire after stating that Karl-Anthony Towns skipped the recent Knicks vs. Warriors matchup because he was ducking Jimmy Butler when in reality KAT was attending a funeral. The error could have been fixed with a simple apology, but Dray is not known for keeping things simple.

Instead, the 35-year-old veteran gave condolences to Towns for his loss, but also claimed that the information he merely commented on “what he heard” before questionably promoting his podcast, The Draymond Green Show.

The NBA community did not take Green’s comments well. He faced much scrutiny and criticism from fans. Now, Famed New York analyst Ian Begley has also entered the fray and had a few words for the Golden State star.

On a recent broadcast of SNY Sports, Begley explained why Draymond’s refusal to apologize doesn’t sit well with him. “He hasn’t come out and corrected the mistake, or apologized for the error. To me, that’s what you do when you make mistakes,” said Begley.

He added, “He’s talked a lot about the media — fairly so, the media deserves criticism — but if you’re going to be in that space, I think you have to hold yourself accountable.”

No one could deny Green’s talent or spirit on the court. However, it is incidents like this that have painted his reputation as a troublesome villain of the league. Unfortunately for Green, basketball fans far and wide now feel the same way.

Basketball fans are begging Draymond to do the right thing and apologize

The Begley segment has already been viewed over 100K times across social media, and has brought out the Green Haters to demand that he issue a true apology.

“He’s trying so hard to be a tough guy. IDK if it’s really him or his persona, but either way I agree, man up and say I was wrong,” said a user named Chris Reily. Riley, while harsh in his words, is demanding that Green own up to his mistake and publicly acknowledge it. Not an unjust demand. frankly.

Another user named too agreed with Begley and claimed Green was “careless with his comments.” The fan also wondered why no one from the Knicks organization had responded to Draymond yet.

As a proponent of ethical media and positive coverage, it’s Green’s responsibility to hold himself to the same standards. He cannot fall for the same methods he, and most players in the league, have come to detest. This is his opportunity to set it right and clear the air.