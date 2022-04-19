‘Kendrick Lamar literally came back before Kendrick Nunn’: Lakers star roasted for vacationing in Cali while having a $5 million option for next season

Kendrick Lamar said Sit Down, be humble – Kendrick Nunn took that seriously and has not been running for a year.

After a 5 year hiatus, Kendrick Lamar is back with his 5th album titled “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”. His last album “Damn” was an instant cult classic, elevating him to superstardom. 2018 saw him have his track in the Black culture-defining movie “Black Panther. His fans were treated to sparse singles from then on.

While one Kendrick was setting charts ablaze, the other was making his way into the league. Kendrick Nunn, an undrafted player in 2018 joined the Santa Cruz Warriors for a year, before moving to the Miami Heat. He showed Florida what he could do, playing a bit like Mario Chalmers.

But that was it. The only he ever brought heat consistently was the one he wore on his jersey and this season he’s been virtually nonexistent. Umpteen number of “Wait for me to return” tweets later, he was shut down for the season. Despite staying almost 5 years out of the game, Lamar made his return without false promises.

It’s crazy that Kendrick Lamar came back before Kendrick Nunn. — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) April 18, 2022

Kendrick Nunn hit the jackpot when the Lakers came calling – he is getting paid for wearing board shorts and loafers to games

Since his move to the Los Angeles Lakers, Kendrick Nunn has played no games. He was hired to be the backup for an aging Russell Westbrook but instead decided to kick it with Trevor Ariza on the bench. He was joined by Anthony Davis, although AD at least tried.

When a running joke becomes reality 💀💀💀 — K.BO 25 (@KBO_XXV) April 18, 2022

Even in his two seasons with the Heat, Nunn never played more than 70 games. He was not the starting guard, but he wasn’t available. His flashes in the pan were enough for the Lakers to take the bait, but fans knew better.

Out of all the Kendricks, Lamar has been the one with the most heat despite staying out for 5 years. — shadygoncray (@shadygonecray) April 19, 2022

Nunn is on a player option for next season and will receive a considerable hike over his current salary. At the age of 27, and having only played 2 seasons of basketball, he would be foolish to fumble the bag at this point.

And the Lakers are on the hook again for 5 million dollars next season too because Kendrick Nunn has a PLAYER’S OPTION for 5 million with the Lakers next season = We gotta own that. — Dre Day (@ddpage369) April 19, 2022

By the age of 27, Kobe Bryant was a 3 peat winner and pushing for his 4th. Nunn has barely played 1/10th of the Black Mamba’s games.

At this point, Nunn might as well be a myth. — Boateng D. Kofi🇬🇭 (@lennard57) April 18, 2022

