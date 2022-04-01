“Wow! SHAQ just smacked the S#*% outta me!”: Adam Lefkoe posts a hilarious clip of Superman giving him a nice tap

Shaq is one of NBA’s favorites. He is a fun person and almost everything he does is inadverdently humourous.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most loved personalities in America and rightfully so. He is fun and comes with a funny personality.

The NBA legend was ruthless and feared on the court. Outside it, he is a warm and loveable character. This is perhaps why NBA on TNT loves having him.

Throughout the years, he has become a legend on and off the court. Anything the Big Diesel does is greeted with love and laughter.

He may have been a vicious dunker and a fierce competitor but off the court, he is a nice guy all around.

Shaq gives a love tap to Adam Lefkoe, the latter hilariously tweets a video from the segment

Shaq was asked a question via Twitter on the most recent NBA on TNT segment.

While the whole segment was filled with hilarious tid-bits, this has to be the best.

When Adam asked which was more embarassing, the dunk or the Oscars’ incident, Shaq proudly claimed his dunk was far more disrespectful.

The big fella hit Adam with a love tap, which left him dumbfounded. The hilarious action from Shaq left everyone in the studio laughing in splits.

Everyone from Candace Parker to Dwayne Wade could not control themselves as the show ended. Adam’s post on Twitter after the show just proves that it was in good jest.

