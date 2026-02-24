“Your Actions Speak Louder Than Your Words”: Stephen A. Smith Fires Back at Darryn Peterson’s ‘I Don’t Pay Attention’ Quote

In what has turned out to be a historically good freshman class, there’s been nobody more interesting to follow this season than Darryn Peterson. The Kansas sensation has all the tools to be an NBA superstar, and when he’s played, he’s been outstanding for the Jayhawks. That’s the problem, though, because for all of Peterson’s many abilities, availability has not really been one of them.

Peterson has missed 11 of Kansas’ 28 games this year, and he’s taken himself out early of several others. You’d think having the potential No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft on a team that’s already as good as the Jayhawks are would make them close to unstoppable, but the inconsistency has been killer.

Kansas is 21-7 and ranked 14th in the country, but as they showed in beating previously unbeaten Arizona two weeks ago after Peterson was a last-minute scratch, the potential is there for so much more. It’s not even that Peterson has had any major injuries.

The reasons for his absences have been vague, and quite frankly, not very believable. Cramps, illness, etc. have apparently kept him out, and so while guys like Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa have been killing it all season, there’s reason to believe that Peterson might not go No. 1 after all if teams feel like he can’t be trusted.

Peterson said after last night’s big win over Houston, “I don’t really pay attention to critics,” while also stating, “Basketball is my life.” Stephen A. Smith offered a response on this morning’s First Take, saying, “He’s entitled to his opinion, it’s his life,”

“But what he has to understand as a young man growing into manhood, is that your actions speak louder than your words. And the reality is that you’ve missed 11 or 12 games in your first collegiate season for stuff like cramps and the flu. And you’ve let Coach Self know, according to reports, minutes before a game, that you can’t go,” he added.

Stephen A. is usually speaking on guys like LeBron James, players that have been around for years that he has a long history with. He acknowledged that he’s not as familiar with Peterson as a player or a person because he’s just a college freshman, but asserted that’s what makes his actions even more important.

“You’re already showing an inability to be relied upon in terms of your availability … We don’t know you at all, so guess what? All we’re going by is what we see. Well why the hell have you shown us that? Why the hell have you shown Bill Self that? Why have you shown the Kansas program, the Kansas faithful, that? Why have you been such an unreliable commodity for them?” he asked.

Stephen A. referring to Peterson as a commodity feels a bit problematic, but his point remains that to outside observers, it doesn’t look like this is a player that’s giving it all he’s got. He even referenced rumors that Peterson hasn’t received all of his NIL money, which have led some to speculate that he’s essentially withholding his services in response.

Peterson is in danger of being seen as a Ben Simmons kind of guy who just doesn’t love the game and doesn’t deserve to be placed on a pedestal. There’s still time to rectify that, though.

Kansas has three games left in the regular season, beginning with Saturday’s monster showdown at Arizona. They also have the Big 12 Tournament and the Big Dance, and if Peterson can stay on the court and deliver, he could solidify himself as the top pick and a future NBA superstar.

There are a lot of compelling storylines to follow as the college basketball season winds down, but none is as interesting as the Darryn Peterson saga. What will be its next twist?