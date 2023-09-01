2 Years After Training Manny Pacquiao’s Ranged Shot, Klay Thompson Flaunts Chess Session With Former Boxing World Champion

NBA games usually feature the most popular celebrities from all walks of life sitting courtside and interacting with the players. Klay Thompson made the most out of this situation two years ago when he struck a deal with boxing champion Manny Pacquiao. He would teach Manny to shoot three-pointers while the former gives him lessons in fighting. The trade seemed to develop into a friendship with Pacquaio as he posted stories on Instagram playing chess with the legend.

Klay Thompson was a boxing fan growing up and in particular, was fascinated with Manny Pacquiao. Recently, he was in the Philippines to promote his sneaker brand – Anta, where he claimed to have watched him box his entire life. The Golden State Warriors shooting guard termed the multiple-time boxing champion one of his favorite athletes.

Klay Thomspon’s relationship with Manny Pacquiao

In 2021, Klay Thompson bartered a deal with Manny, which consisted of an exchange of lessons in each other’s crafts. The boxer would teach the NBA star lessons in fighting, while the latter would show what makes him one of the best shooters of all time. Thompson went on to post about the arrangement on his Instagram. Here is the post:

Klay’s advice and training worked wonders for Pacquiao as he went on to drill a buzzer-beater from the three-point line. The eight-division world champion was participating in a celebrity game during the MBPL All-Star event, and the game was tied at 107 a piece. He went on to score a clutch three-pointer that sealed the game for his team.

Manny’s advice also went on to have an impact on Klay’s game. Boxing is a sport where footwork is of the utmost importance. And good footwork can translate to multiple sports. For Klay Thompson, the footwork he learned from the legend brought about a positive change in his overall game.

With so much history behind them, it felt like there was a relationship there that should carry ahead. The fans’ wish came true as Thompson shared stories on his Instagram, posing with Pacquiao while playing a game of chess. We are not sure who won the game, but it did look like an intense matchup.

Klay Thompson pays homage to Pacquiao on his trip to the Philippines

Klay Thompson was on a trip to Manila, Philippines, to promote his sneaker brand – Anta. He talked about the love Filipinos have given the Bay Area team over the years. The four-time NBA champion went on to pay tribute to Manny Pacquiao, who also happens to be a native of the Philippines.

With the relationship Klay and Manny share, he wanted to ensure he paid homage to the global superstar who has loved and supported basketball over the years. Thompson was in Manila for a three-day event along with his Warriors’ teammate Kevon Looney.