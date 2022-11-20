Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream date and time speculated, where to watch, rewards and promo codes

Genshin Impact 3.2 is currently going on in full swing and with the rerun banners currently underway. Players are experiencing reruns of characters and are also enjoying the newly introduced ones, as well. Since the game is in the second phase of the update, fans are eagerly waiting for Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream details to roll out so that they know what to expect from the new season.

According to the leaks, we will see two new characters in the 3.3 updates. Here is what we know so far.

Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream speculated date

According to the previously followed pattern, the current update will run for 40 days, in two phases. The livestream of the 3.3 update should be held around November 25, based on previous estimates. Here are the speculated Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream date and time:

Eastern Time: Nov 25 at 7 am.

Nov 25 at 7 am. UTC Time: Nov 25 at noon.

Nov 25 at noon. CEST: Nov 25 at 2 pm.

Nov 25 at 2 pm. Greenwich Mean Time: Nov 25 at noon.

Nov 25 at noon. Australian Eastern Time: Nov 25 at 11 pm.

Nov 25 at 11 pm. Australian Central Time: Nov 25 at 10:30 PM.

Nov 25 at 10:30 PM. Central European Time: Nov 25 at 1 pm.

Nov 25 at 1 pm. Central Time: Nov 25 at 6 am.

Nov 25 at 6 am. Indian Standard Time: Nov 25 at 5:30 PM.

Nov 25 at 5:30 PM. Pacific Standard Time: Nov 25 at 4 am.

Nov 25 at 4 am. Western European Time: Nov 25 at noon.

Genshin Impact 3.3 banner

Players are eager to know about Genshin Impact 3.3 banner update, as well. In the first phase, Wanderer and Arataki Itto will be introduced. They can make an appearance with the new update releasing on December 7, 2022.

In the second phase, Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato will be seen. Both phases have a plethora of adventure and exploration for travelers.

where to watch the 3.3 update livestream? Promo Code update

Players can watch the livestream on Genshin Impact’s Twitch. The Special Program will also be re-broadcasted on YouTube for players who missed the livestream the first time.

During the live stream break, Hoyoverse will release Promo Codes. Players can use them in the next few hours and redeem free Primogems and Ascension Materials.

