New Gotham Knights patch fixes UI bugs and incorrect animation issues

Nearly a week after launch, Gotham Knights is getting an update that aims to fix some of its major issues.

Rocksteady’s newest title, Gotham Knights, got off to a rocky start when it launched on October 21, 2022. After a disappointing announcement that the game would be locked to 30 fps on consoles, fans were at least looking forward to a glitch-free experience. Unfortunately, a few bugs marred the experience for some, causing the developers to take note. As of today, a new patch has been released, aimed at tackling these issues. For now, the PC platform is the only one with the patch. Console patches are expected to arrive in the coming week.

Here’s everything fixed in the new Gotham Knights PC patch.

New update fixes Gotham Knights graphics settings reset bug

This Patch is meant to address general fixes such as players experiencing keyboard input issues, co-op matchmaking via invites, and stability as it relates to game crashes throughout the title. (3/7) — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) October 26, 2022

The PC patch notes read:

General

Invincible enemies playing a “meditating” animation will no longer appear in crimes.

Various UI issue fixes.

Fixed issues caused by graphical settings not being applied properly.

Various localization fixes.

Fixed various Keyboard/Mouse specific input issues.

Co-op

Fixed an issue that was preventing being able to join friends through invites.

Stability

Various crash fixes throughout the title, most notably during the S.T.A.R. Labs “free the scientists” fight and the Harley Quinn Hospital Boss Fight.

Fixed an AMD-specific crash related to shadows.

Known Issues

There may be some compatibility issues with Nvidia Ansel that we are still investigating for this patch

What’s next for the game?

Taking to Twitter, the developers of Gotham Knight posted a lengthy statement about their plans. Mentioning that their current focus is to refine the game, they defined a short roadmap of what’s to come. Their primary focus right now seems to be addressing the performance issues on consoles. A tweet from the developer reads:

“For our console players, the next Patch is planned for the end of the week, with more specific information to come soon. Similar to PC, this Patch will address a mix of needed fixes that have popped up since launch.”

With a patch coming this week, console players can expect a fix soon. Furthermore, framerate instability is something the developer noted and is working on. Finally, the developers urged fans to send in their bug reports on their website, where they can analyze and work on the issues.