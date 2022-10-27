GTA Online weekly update (27/10/22): Slasher mode returns, new Benny’s conversion, and more
Danyal Arabi
|Thu Oct 27 2022
As Halloween draws near, so are the festivities in GTA Online. A new Halloween-themed weekly update is here, bringing new cars and more.
The spooks return in GTA Online with bonuses on Halloween Adversary modes and the Slashers Event. While roaming around certain zones in San Andreas this week, players will face a slasher version of themselves. The objective is to take down this deranged clone or get killed in the process. Aside from the slashers event, Halloween Adversary Modes are offering 2x RP and money this week. Among the new content is the BF Weevil Custom, a brand-new car for players to collect and modify.
Here’s everything new in GTA Online this week including bonuses, discounts, and more.
GTA Online Halloween Week update puts a hot rod on the Casino Podium
The Slashers Event is back, but this time with a plot twist
Make sure you’re within the Slashers zones for the event to trigger.
You may find yourself facing the better, stronger, Expanded & Enhanced version of yourself. (Pic: @dungtrinh25)https://t.co/F7YltPjoiP#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/8ZTej4NShv
— Tez2 (@TezFunz2) October 27, 2022
New Content
- BF Weevil Custom Benny’s Conversion ($980,000)
Returning content
- Peyote Plants
- UFO Business Battle
- Camhedz Arcade Machine
- Freemode Events
- Phantom Car
- Slasher (50% chance to fight your clone)
Podium Vehicle – Fränken Stange
Prize Ride – Cheval Taipan (Place Top 1 in an LS Car Meet Series race for five days in a row)
Luxury Showcase – Grotti Visione and Übermacht Revolter
Simeon Showcase – Weevil, Pigalle, Lurcher, Sanctus, and RT3000
2x GTA$ & RP
- Halloween Adversary Modes
- Arena Modes (+2x Arena Points)
Login bonus
- Free Death Mask
- Unlock Halloween Chute Bag by completing any Sell Mission
50% Off on the following
- Arena Workshop (+Renovations)
- Blade ($80,000)
- Gargoyle ($60,000 – $45,000)
- Lurcher ($325,000)
40% Off on the following
- Penetrator ($528,000)
- Arena Bruiser ($965,400)
- Impaler ($199, 101 – $149,700)
- Arena Impaler ($725,700)
- Arena Sasquatch ($918,525)
- Sanctus ($1,197,000)
- Weevil ($522,000 – $391,500)
30% off
- Arena Cerberus ($2,709,210 – $2,037,000)
- I-Wagen ($1,204,000)
- Pigalle ($280,000)
- Raiden ($962,500)
- Visione ($1,575,000)
- Arena War Outfits
Business Battle Event Cargo
- Pale Vintage Mummy Mask
- Green Vintage Frank Mask
With the Arena on sale this week, fans can grab one for cheap along with discounts on many Arena vehicles. Perfect for the Halloween theme, the Arena Impaler is also on discount for $725,700. Users will also have to keep an eye out for the Phantom Car that will hunt them down in freemode this week.