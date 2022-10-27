GTA Online weekly update (27/10/22): Slasher mode returns, new Benny’s conversion, and more

As Halloween draws near, so are the festivities in GTA Online. A new Halloween-themed weekly update is here, bringing new cars and more.

The spooks return in GTA Online with bonuses on Halloween Adversary modes and the Slashers Event. While roaming around certain zones in San Andreas this week, players will face a slasher version of themselves. The objective is to take down this deranged clone or get killed in the process. Aside from the slashers event, Halloween Adversary Modes are offering 2x RP and money this week. Among the new content is the BF Weevil Custom, a brand-new car for players to collect and modify.

Here’s everything new in GTA Online this week including bonuses, discounts, and more.

GTA Online Halloween Week update puts a hot rod on the Casino Podium

The Slashers Event is back, but this time with a plot twist Make sure you’re within the Slashers zones for the event to trigger. You may find yourself facing the better, stronger, Expanded & Enhanced version of yourself. (Pic: @dungtrinh25)https://t.co/F7YltPjoiP#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/8ZTej4NShv — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) October 27, 2022

New Content

BF Weevil Custom Benny’s Conversion ($980,000)

Returning content

Peyote Plants

UFO Business Battle

Camhedz Arcade Machine

Freemode Events

Phantom Car

Slasher (50% chance to fight your clone)

Podium Vehicle – Fränken Stange

Prize Ride – Cheval Taipan (Place Top 1 in an LS Car Meet Series race for five days in a row)

Luxury Showcase – Grotti Visione and Übermacht Revolter

Simeon Showcase – Weevil, Pigalle, Lurcher, Sanctus, and RT3000

2x GTA$ & RP

Halloween Adversary Modes

Arena Modes (+2x Arena Points)

Login bonus

Free Death Mask

Unlock Halloween Chute Bag by completing any Sell Mission

50% Off on the following

Arena Workshop (+Renovations)

Blade ($80,000)

Gargoyle ($60,000 – $45,000)

Lurcher ($325,000)

40% Off on the following

Penetrator ($528,000)

Arena Bruiser ($965,400)

Impaler ($199, 101 – $149,700)

Arena Impaler ($725,700)

Arena Sasquatch ($918,525)

Sanctus ($1,197,000)

Weevil ($522,000 – $391,500)

30% off

Arena Cerberus ($2,709,210 – $2,037,000)

I-Wagen ($1,204,000)

Pigalle ($280,000)

Raiden ($962,500)

Visione ($1,575,000)

Arena War Outfits

Business Battle Event Cargo

Pale Vintage Mummy Mask

Green Vintage Frank Mask

With the Arena on sale this week, fans can grab one for cheap along with discounts on many Arena vehicles. Perfect for the Halloween theme, the Arena Impaler is also on discount for $725,700. Users will also have to keep an eye out for the Phantom Car that will hunt them down in freemode this week.