NFL Kickoff Rules: Travis Kelce Explains Why Chiefs Favor Justin Reid Over Harrison Butker

The NFL’s new kick-off rule for the 2024 season is prompting teams to rethink their strategies. The Kansas City Chiefs are at the forefront of this tactical shift, considering a move that might surprise fans. Despite having one of the league’s best kickers in Harrison Butker, the Chiefs are eyeing safety Justin Reid for kick-off duties, primarily due to his tackling ability.

Travis Kelce shed light on this potential change during a recent episode of the “New Heights” podcast. He delved into special teams coach Dave Toub’s recent comments about using Reid as a kickoff/coverage specialist.

Travis pinpointed that this isn’t a slight against Butker’s abilities, praising him as “one of the best in the league” who could “kick it till the stands.” However, according to him, the reason behind the change lies in the new kick-off rules’ impact on Butker’s safety.

“Coach Toub said that the new kickoff rules has kickers more involved in tackles and they don’t want Butker to be put in those types of situations. I think he’s considering this because a guy, Justin Reid, who’s kicked the field goal before, made a field goal, has a great leg. And he just so happens to be one of our best tacklers on the team.”

Jason was intrigued by this strategy and questioned whether the Chiefs might consider training their new addition, former rugby athlete Louis-Rees Zammit, for this specialized role. Travis responded with a, “Maybe, Yeah! I don’t know, I haven’t really been peeking over.”

However, Travis Kelce reiterated that Reid remains the top choice for now, given his defensive background and comfort with physical play.

Jason Kelce Breaks Down NFL’s New Kick-Off Rules

The Kelce brothers’ discussion on the podcast then shifted to a breakdown of the NFL’s new kickoff rules, with Jason Kelce offering his perspective on the changes. At first, he outlined the basics that kickers will now kick from their own 35-yard line, while their 10 teammates line up on the opposing team’s 40-yard line. Adding that the receiving team must have at least nine players in a “setup zone” between the 30-35-yard lines, with up to two returners in a landing zone from the 20-yard line to the goal line.

Jason believes these changes will make kickoffs meaningful again because it increases the importance of special teams. “The reality is, the old kickoff was not a kickoff. It was a ceremonial boot through the end zone and nobody ever returned anything. I like seeing special teams make an impact on the game.”

His point is backed by NFL estimates, which project that over half of kickoffs will be returned this season, a jump from just 21.8% in 2023. The league aims to inject excitement back into kickoffs while maintaining a focus on player safety.

Travis Kelce felt that the rule change was primarily implemented “to reduce the collisions” that happened. To which Jason agreed telling him that the “barbaric nature” of kickoffs has been addressed. He also reminded Travis that the NFL is evolving towards a safer league – a change he approves of.