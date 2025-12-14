“I Was You”: Fernando Mendoza Channels Tom Brady’s Message in Heisman Winning Speech

Fernando Mendoza has officially been crowned as the 2025 Heisman trophy winner after receiving a total of 2,362 votes. Before we get to his acceptance speech, however, here’s a bit of historical context to help you digest what just happened.

Advertisement

The Indiana Hoosiers’ football program was originally conceived in 1885, shortly after Carl Benz had created what was quite literally the first ever motor car. In March of that same year, a man by the name of Dr. John Harvey Kellogg filed a patent for “flaked cereal,” but everyone was too busy to notice, as they were likely reading Mark Twain’s newly released novel, Huckleberry Finn.

Suffice to say, a lot of time has passed since then, and only now, in Mendoza, do the Hoosiers finally have their first ever Heisman trophy winner. And as for the speech, well, Mendoza’s message proved to be as timely as ever.

“I want every kid out there who feels overlooked to know – I was you,” the 22 year old noted as he stared directly into the camera. “I was that kid too. I was in your shoes… I hope this moment shows you that chasing your dreams are worth it no matter how big or impossible they seem.”

Funnily enough, the main themes of Mendoza’s speech, those being hard work and determination, run parallel to that of another historic speech that was given by none other than Tom Brady himself. During his induction into the New England Patriots’ Hall of Fame, the seven-time Super Bowl winner proclaimed that,

“The truth is, you don’t have to be special. You just have to be what most people aren’t; Consistent, determined, and willing to work for it. No shortcuts… Life is hard. No matter who you are, there are bumps and hits and bruises along the way. And my advice is to prepare yourself, because football lessons teach us that success and achievements come from overcoming adversity.”

It’s unlikely that Mendoza was intentionally trying to steal a page out of Brady’s public speaking book, but his message rings just as true. After all, he too used to be a kid who sat at home and watched Brady compete on Sunday afternoons, just like the rest of us.

The only difference is that Mendoza took the hard route. His football dreams didn’t stop when the game ended or when the channel was turned to something else, he kept going, and that irrefutable drive has now made him a Heisman winner and a betting favorite to take home the last bit of important hardware that remains, the College Football National Championship.

All of this to say that we do, in fact, stand on the shoulders of giants, so if you’re ever in need of some motivation, simply look back at all of the work and progress that it took just for you to be here today, and realize that is your own work and progress that will define you in the end. What we do echoes in eternity, and Mendoza is now proof of that, as he’ll be enshrined on Indiana’s campus for all of the foreseeable future.