“That’s My Guy”: Anthony Richardson Values “Friendship” with CJ Stroud Despite NFL Rivalry

The NFL’s fierce rivalries often make close friendships between players on opposing teams a rarity, especially when it comes to quarterbacks of division rivals. Yet, Texans QB CJ Stroud and Colts QB Anthony Richardson have managed to forge a bond that defies these norms.

Their friendship, rooted in a 2019 meeting at the prestigious Elite 11 Finals quarterback camp, has stood the test of time and competition. In an interview with Kay Adams on “Up & Adams,” Richardson talked about maintaining the right balance between friendship and competitiveness:

“That’s my guy. I could be cool with you before the game, but when the time gets rolling, no more coolness. I’m trying to dominate, but it’s all good.”

Richardson highlighted that even though he has good friendships with a few NFL players, he also has the ability to compartmentalize those friendships during game time.

He views Stroud as a part of his family off the field but knows the need for a competitive mindset when they face off. He has previously praised Stroud as the “GOAT” and a “baller”.

Soon after Stroud was selected in the draft, he expressed sentiments similar to those of Richardson to Houston media, calling him “my guy” and recalling their Elite 11 camp days.

Moreover, this friendship made NFL history when they faced each other in their rookie seasons.

When Stroud went up against Richardson in NFL’s youngest QB duel

The NFL witnessed a historic moment last season when the Colts and Texans faced off. The game had Richardson and Stroud as the youngest quarterback matchup in league history.

Although it was the Colts who emerged victorious with a 31-20 win, the clash lived up to its billing. Stroud impressed with 292 yards and two touchdowns without any interceptions. Whereas, Richardson threw for 210 yards and a touchdown.

Colts and Texans starting QBs today: Richardson — Stroud —

21 years old 21 years old Youngest QB matchup ever. pic.twitter.com/aUEt8HHJFV — StatMuse NFL (@statmusenfl) September 17, 2023

It was Indianapolis who set the tone early and grabbed the lead. Their red zone efficiency proved crucial which helped them capitalize on key opportunities throughout the game. While Stroud and the Texans fought hard, they couldn’t close the gap.

The Colts’ relentless defensive effort, combined with Richardson’s steady play, tipped the scales in Indianapolis’ favor.

While the Colts claimed this round, the loss set the stage for CJ Stroud to have one of the best rookie seasons and earn the Offensive Rookie of The Year award.