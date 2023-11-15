“I’m Proud of Him”: Jim Harbaugh’s Brother Strongly Defends His Brother Amidst the Ongoing ‘Cheating’ Scandal

The Michigan Wolverines coach, Jim Harbaugh, has been suspended for the last three regular-season games amid allegations of cheating. He has been accused of being involved in an elaborate sign-stealing scandal, which has allegedly helped him gain an advantage over their opponents. After sitting out the matchup against Penn State, a lot has transpired around this development, and now Jim’s brother, the NFL head coach for the Ravens, released a statement defending the now-suspended head coach.

John Harbaugh, brother of Jim Harbaugh, recently spoke out emphatically, making it very clear that no evidence of malpractice has been found yet. The Ravens’ head coach started by saying how proud he is of Jim for handling the situation with grace. He further added that his phones, computers, and other electronics were checked, and the Michigan head coach passed it with ‘flying colors’.

John further expressed how Jim’s kids could learn valuable lessons from this experience and praised their father as a ‘great man’ and a ‘great coach’. He also stated that Jim’s players and coaches love him dearly.

“His phones, computers, and all stuffs have been looked at, and he has come through this thing with flying colors,” John said. “I don’t know what they were trying to get, but they don’t have anything of substance. And I’m proud of him. I think it’s a real compliment to our family, to him. Something for us to be proud of.”

In Jim’s absence, Sherrone Moore took over, keeping their winning streak intact. He, along with other players, couldn’t help but cry after the win.

Sherrone Moore Gets Emotional in Jim Harbaugh’s Absence

In their Week 10 bout against Penn State, the Michigan Wolverines secured a massive victory even in the absence of Jim Harbaugh. After the final score of 24-15, interim head coach Sherrone Moore tearfully expressed his love and admiration for coach Harbaugh in the post-game interview. He also commended the players for stepping up and dominating the game on the opponent’s home turf. Moore said,

“I want to thank the Lord. I want to thank Coach Harbaugh. I f*****g love you man, I love the sh*t out of you, man.”

In the wake of Jim’s suspension, Michigan’s attorney filed for a restraining order, which would have allowed him to come back to the field. However, that didn’t go as planned, and now they are taking the matter in front of a Washtenaw County judge.

Michigan is arguing that the Big 10 didn’t have the authority to suspend their coach before the conclusion of an NCAA investigation. As Jim hasn’t yet been linked to any wrongdoing, a temporary restraining order is expected to be issued. Supporters are rallying behind the suspended head coach, with even Tom Brady making his stance known on Twitter.