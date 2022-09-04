$12.3 Billion worth Jerry Jones’ Cryptic Plan For the Dallas Cowboys’ Future Has Fans Scratching Their Head

Jerry Jones is one of the few owners of an NFL team whose personality often takes the spotlight. Now, he is in the news for giving a cryptic statement about the future of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones has been a familiar face in the league for a very, very long time. He purchased the Dallas Cowboys in February of 1989 and has since taken up many responsibilities.

Jones serves as the owner and general manager of the team, taking most of the success and blame for the team. He is often in the news for statements about the team that usually catch the eye of common NFL and Cowboys fans.

The Cowboys most recently lost in the NFC wildcard game to the San Francisco 49ers. Coming in as the #1 ranked scoring offense and an elite defense with stars Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons, the world was expecting the Cowboys to win.

However, the 49ers had other plans as Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel put the offense on their shoulders for the win. The 49ers defense wasn’t too shabby either, dominating the line of scrimmage for 5 sacks.

With this latest disappointment, Cowboys fans are wondering when the hype will finally become a reality.

Jerry Jones offers insight into the team’s plans for the future

Yesterday, Jones had this to say on a sports talk show:

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on how the Dallas Cowboys have managed the salary cap: “I like where we are. I think we have done outstanding. But I want to make sure everybody understands, we have planned to do what we are doing. It’s very important that we look and plan ahead.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 2, 2022



This statement from Jones is most likely in response to the unrest of Cowboys fans who are wondering why the team is passive during the offseason. This offseason, they traded away WR Amari Cooper for a fifth round pick.

Cooper is a Pro Bowl level talent that the Cowboys received nothing back for. Following that with a passive free agency, the team has not improved this offseason. In contrast, their division rivals added players such as AJ Brown, Carson Wentz, Haason Reddick, and more.

Most fans think that Jones’ plan involves extending stars on the Cowboys roster such as Diggs, Parsons, and CeeDee Lamb. They are already held back by the contracts of Ezekiel Elliot and Dak Prescott.

In a league where cap space is manipulated every off season and seemingly non existent, the Cowboys seem like they are trying to stick too closely to the rules.

