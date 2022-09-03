Baker Mayfield taking a shot at Browns’ $230 million decision has Joe Thomas and Mitchell Schwartz feuding on Twitter

The highly anticipated debut of Baker Mayfield comes against the Cleveland Browns in Carolina. Fans of both teams and neutral supporters are eager to see the fireworks.

When the Cleveland Browns decided to move on from Baker Mayfield in the offseason, they handled the situation in the worst way possible.

After claiming they had faith in Mayfield, the Browns switched their stance up to a completely different one. The Browns organization stated that they “wanted an adult at quarterback” and promptly traded for Deshaun Watson and gave him a $230 million extension.

The irony of the situation is that the Browns first fell in love with Baker’s competitiveness and attitude which they now viewed as childish. And if that weren’t enough, they signed a sexual assaulter at quarterback after claiming they wanted someone mature at quarterback.

This split led to Baker being traded to the Carolina Panthers in return for a negligible trade package. However, the wonder of the NFL schedule is that these two teams go face to face to open their season. Mayfield has won the starting job in Carolina, but Jacoby Brissett is the starter for the Browns.

The controversial situation about Baker Mayfield has ex-Browns teammates, Joe Thomas and Mitchell Schwartz, feuding on Twitter

The conflict started when Baker released a design of T-shirts that were meant to take a shot at the Cleveland Browns organization. Seeing this, Joe Thomas had a prompt reply.

Thomas’ reply wasn’t taken well by many fans, and apparently also Mitchell Schwartz. Schwartz, being a member of the Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, provided a much more neutral view on the situation.

Schwartz and Thomas exchanged tweets which summarized into Schwartz defending Baker and calling the scrutiny silly. Many fans share the same view that it isn’t like Baker took time off practice to do it.

However, with Thomas being a Cleveland Browns legend, the fanbase was quick to defend him. They replied to Schwartz’s tweet and bombed him with unnecessary hate. Schwartz then defended himself and also took a shot at the Browns franchise as a whole.

It’s amazing Browns fans think I’m bitter. I left and won a freaking Super Bowl. Won my division each year. Was All-Pro 4 times. CLE went 1-31 the two years after I left, then two more sub .500 years. If anything I have gratitude CLE wasn’t serious about keeping me. Thanks Sashi! https://t.co/WtaRJNuBm7 — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) September 3, 2022

Week 1 of the NFL couldn’t come sooner and the Browns facing off against the Panthers is one of the most awaited matchup.

