NFL

Baker Mayfield taking a shot at Browns’ $230 million decision has Joe Thomas and Mitchell Schwartz feuding on Twitter

Baker Mayfield taking a shot at Browns' $230 million decision has Joe Thomas and Mitchell Schwartz feuding on Twitter
Jayanth Gorantla

Previous Article
Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen and other Vikings 'dreaded going to work' because of Mike Zimmer according to quarterbacks coach Terence Newman
Next Article
"I think we will be faster than Ferrari and Sergio Perez"– George Russell aims to steal points from Ferrari and Red Bull on Sunday
NFL Latest News
Baker Mayfield taking a shot at Browns' $230 million decision has Joe Thomas and Mitchell Schwartz feuding on Twitter
Baker Mayfield taking a shot at Browns’ $230 million decision has Joe Thomas and Mitchell Schwartz feuding on Twitter

The highly anticipated debut of Baker Mayfield comes against the Cleveland Browns in Carolina. Fans…