12 Years Ago, Dan Marino Had to Drastically Drop His Florida Palace’s Price to $7,200,000, After the Infamous Housing Market Crash

Sep 18, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Dan Marino, Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2005, stands on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

24 years after retiring from pro football, Dan Marino was named the best QB ever to have played in the NFL by Joe Montana. Marino certainly had a remarkable career which helped him amass a fortune of $51.5 million in his NFL career. One of the most significant purchases Marino made from his NFL money was his beautiful Florida mansion, which, 12 years ago, he had sold for $7,200,000 after taking a massive hit of 55 percent due to the U.S. housing crisis(2007-09) during which, housing prices had fallen by a whopping 29%.

Needless to say, the NFL legend would not have been very happy with the transaction. Marino originally listed his lakefront estate for an ambitious $15.9 million in 2005. After failing to find a buyer, he had to slice down the price of the mansion by 55 percent. It was only six years later that Marino found a buyer of his house in the former president of Saxon Business Systems, Florio Abbate.

Dan Marino Sold His Florida Mansion For $7,200,000

Marino paid a whopping $2.5 million to build the house of his dreams in 1995 which does not include the cost of renovation or upgrades. The 19,500-square-foot estate which sits on a 4.3-acre Florida land has a beautiful view on the outside. The lakefront mansion is built on a peninsula with its boundary made of a line of huge palm trees which gives it a scenic look. The Mediterranean-style mansion has a personal gated entrance, a guest house, and a quarter for its staff.

Marino first listed his 10-bedroom and 12-bathroom property for $15.9 million initially but didn’t get any response from a buyer. He later trimmed the price down by $8.7 million and sold it to the former president of Saxon Business Systems, Florio Abbate, and his wife Glenda.

According to Sun Sentinel, Marino refused to give any comments through his marketing manager Ralph Stringer after selling the house on a 55 percent markdown price. However, this is not Marino’s only house in Weston, since he also owns a condominium there too.

Here’s Why Marino and Wife Claire Planned to Sell the Mansion

Dan Marino and his wife Claire have a pretty big family since they share six kids together. However, as per Marino’s interior designer Phyllis Taylor, around the time he was selling the house, the couple’s older kids had to move out to live separate lives while the last two had to go to college. Hence the couple decided to downsize.

In fact, that was not the only mansion that Marino decided to sell. The NFL icon, in 2008, also sold his Parkland home for $2.35 million while as per records, he had bought the place for $2.95 million in 2005.