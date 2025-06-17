“Both Suck”: Fans React After Dolphins QB Zach Wilson Says He’s Polynesian Like Tua Tagovailoa

From legends like Troy Polamalu to modern stars like Penei Sewell, Talanoa Hufanga, and Tua Tagovailoa, Polynesian athletes have made their presence felt across the NFL for years. Be it their toughness or their discipline, athletes from the community have often been foundational to their teams’ identity.

Naturally, the Polynesians have carved out a powerful, respected space in professional football, and few embody that pride like Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa. A native of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, the Miami star led the NFL in passing yards in 2023 (4,624), leading him to be the first back-to-back recipient of the Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year award.

And the best part about Tagovailoa is the fact that his star power matches his cultural commitment — so much so that he recently began his journey as an executive producer through his partnership with FOX on a documentary titled Culture of Winning: Polynesian Football Pride, celebrating the island roots that shaped him and continue to shape the sport.

With Tua so proudly repping his Polynesian roots, his backup, Zach Wilson’s recent revelation definitely caught fans off guard. It also got people talking.

During a media appearance, Wilson casually revealed that he, too, shares Polynesian heritage — something not many knew. Not even Tua Tagovailoa.

“I don’t think Tua knew I was Polynesian,” Wilson admitted. “No, it hasn’t [come up]. I mean, a little bit. My pops was born and raised in Hawaii. We’ve got a little Polynesian in the family… we kind of talked about that a little bit. I told [Tua] where my pops went to high school and stuff, and I think we have a cool little connection there.”

Powerful: New Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson says that he is POLYNESIAN. His full name is Zachary Kapono Wilson Both Tua and Zach share a special connection. pic.twitter.com/r9trOuVYo5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 16, 2025

In an ideal world, Wilson’s revelation about his Polynesian roots might’ve sparked curiosity about his background. Instead, the internet turned it into an opportunity to draw funny comparisons between him and Tua.

“The special connection is that neither of them have had good offensive lines in their career,” brutally wrote a fan. “Both suck. That’s really the only connection,” roasted another.

The rest, meanwhile, couldn’t believe Wilson’s words. “When white folks say they Indian,” hilariously wrote a fan. “lol white people claim everything,” added another.

Beyond the sarcasm and blunt jokes, for a player like Wilson — who struggled massively in New York and is now trying to find stability behind Tua Tagovailoa — this cultural commonality may offer a personal reset. His father’s Hawaiian upbringing and Polynesian ties aren’t just trivia; they represent a lineage of perseverance and brotherhood that has defined many NFL journeys.