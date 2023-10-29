13 Years Ago, Allegedly ‘Shirtless & Soaking Wet’ Pat McAfee Was Arrested for Being Absolutely Wasted

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Pat McAfee on the FanDuel set on radio row at the Super Bowl LVII media center at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL player, Pat McAfee, renowned for his shirtless crowd-rousing antics, faced legal trouble during his early days in the NFL. Today, McAfee has transitioned into a role as an analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay, a popular college football program. Pat also hosts ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ on YouTube.

Thirteen years ago, on the night of October 19, 2010, Pat McAfee unwittingly became a cautionary tale for his teammates during the team’s bye week. Allegedly, he was shirtless and arrested by the police after a woman’s complaint. This incident cast a shadow on his reputation and left a significant impact on the team.

Pat McAfee’s Public Intoxication Arrest

When Pat McAfee was a part of the Colts family, he was arrested and charged with public intoxication. A random woman’s 911 call painted a picture of a shirtless and disoriented McAfee attempting to enter her car. When the Indianapolis police arrived, they found the 23-year-old, shirtless and inexplicably soaked, even though there was no rain that night, as reported by TMZ.

Soon after the team heard about the incident, Pat McAfee was suspended for one game just over 12 hours after his arrest. The accident occurred in the Broad Ripple neighborhood where he had taken a pre-dawn swim in a city canal. When questioned, McAfee admitted, “I am drunk,” shedding light on the circumstances surrounding his drenched state.

McAfee faced troubling circumstances in the aftermath of the arrest. His blood alcohol content soared to 0.15 percent, well beyond Indiana’s legal driving limit. According to the police report, McAfee’s responses were puzzling. When questioned about swimming in the canal, he replied, “I am not sure.” His explanation for being wet was equally perplexing, citing nonexistent rain.

After approximately six hours in custody, he was released. McAfee missed the Indianapolis Colts’ practice and media availability, becoming the subject of ridicule on radio talk shows and local blogs. Receiver Anthony Gonzalez offered his assistance stating:

“Look, it’s my job as Pat’s friend and teammate to be there and support him, and I know that sounds like a company line, but it’s not. It’s the truth. We have to be there to help him.” Per ESPN.

McAfee Once His Ditched Shirt in Frigid 34-Degree Weather

It is not always that being shirtless has proved to be bad for Pat McAfee. His shirtless display took center stage at the EXPN College GameDay broadcast in Salt Lake City. Encouraged by the crowd’s chants, he ditched his jacket and sweater. He injected a dose of excitement into the highly anticipated Oregon vs Utah Pac-12 showdown.

“Listen, it’s 7 a.m. out here, okay? I thought Washington at 6 a.m. was one of the most impressive things I’ve ever seen. It is 34 degrees out here and the back-to-back Pac-12 champion student section has been here in abundance.”

“It’s been loud, and today’s the day where they showcase to the world that it’s not just Mormons in Utah, it is great football and an incredible fanbase… Let’s have a morning!” He added.

The fans loved this particular segment of the show and had hearts full of cheer for the NFL Analyst.

Bo Nix’s standout performance unfolded in the eagerly awaited clash between No. 8 Oregon and No. 13 Utah. With 248 yards and two touchdowns, Nix spearheaded Oregon to a dominant 35-6 victory, putting an end to Utah’s remarkable 18-game home winning streak. Bo Nix carried the hype built by Pat McAfee.