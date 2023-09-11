2 Years Before Signing $14,000,000 Ravens Deal, Zay Flowers Revealed How Growing Up With 13 Siblings Changed His Life

Ravens’ star wide receiver Zay Flowers, who inked a lucrative $14,000,000 deal a little while ago, once reminisced about the time he spent with his 13 siblings and the impact it had on his life as a whole. The former Boston College 3-star prospect has had a meteoric rise at the highest level, breaking numerous records on his path to the NFL.

https://twitter.com/Ravens/status/1669088616566468610?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Zay, two years ago, as per Undefeated, had revealed that living with his 13 siblings completely transformed him, as everyone in the house used to be insanely competitive. Flowers has seen his fair share of hardships. His mother died from a head injury when he was five and his brother was murdered when he was still a teenager. Despite his difficult early days, what kept Zay going is his family and his dream of playing in the NFL.

Nothing is More Important for Zay Flowers Than His Family

The new Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver had revealed in 2021, that his competitiveness comes from being part of such a big family. Flowers had said – “It was competitive every day [in my household]. Every day, we fought to be better at everything. In our house, we had fun with the people we love,” Flowers told The Undefeated.

“When I was 4, I would be in the front yard with full football pads on playing with my brothers. We would try to run each other over and juke each other out all the time,” Zay had added.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1669082663402045441?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Growing up, Zay didn’t have much and didn’t complain about anything. Growing up with 13 siblings, friendly rivalry was the true competition for Flowers and his brothers. As it turns out, it was Zay’s father who taught him the value of hard work. His work ethic is a manifestation of his family and fans will see that when he starts for the Ravens in the NFL. Reflecting on his family, Kay had told The Undefeated- “Family means everything to me. That’s all I got. That’s who I do it for. They are the reason why I keep going every day.”

Zay Flowers Signed a Massive $14,000,000 Rookie Deal With Ravens

The 4-year rookie deal which Zay signed with Ravens earlier this year guarantees him $14,000,000 with $7,200,000 signing bonus coming his way. Flowers was selected by Ravens with 22nd overall pick and he sure has all the qualities that can make him a mainstay in the unit.

Flowers has brought explosiveness to the wide receiver group that includes Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, Rashod Bateman and Laquan Treadwell. As one can expect, the pundits are envisioning a big season for Zay. However, the young WR refrains from stepping too much into the spotlight. He just focuses on his game and wants to become the best at it. As the season goes on, it will be interesting to see how many chances Zay gets and how he ends up performing.