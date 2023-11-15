Rookie CJ Stroud Credits Tom Brady For Making Him a Professional Player in the Locker Room

The rookie quarterback CJ Stroud is having the year of his life. This is stunning as this year with the Houston Texans has not only shone the limelight on him but also on a team that struggled considerably last season. In a stunning turn of events, the rookie QB has become the talk of the league, officially entering MVP talks.

The Texans QBs’ unwavering confidence and effectiveness have garnered widespread acclaim and sparked discussions for an MVP title. Consequently, this has added a layer of intrigue to his elevated display and the newfound hope amongst his fanbase.

During a recent appearance on the ‘Lets Go Podcast‘, CJ Stroud shed light on a significant influence in finding his continued confidence. He accorded none other than the legendary Tom Brady who met with a few rookies including the Texans QB after the 2023 NFL Draft. This led the former Bucs QB to provide Stroud with what he referred to as the ‘cheat codes’.

CJ Stroud Credits His Beaming Confidence to Tom Brady

CJ Stroud revealed that Tom Brady left a lasting impact during their meeting after the draft. This has allowed him to put his confidence to great use both on and off the field.

“Personally it was not only the cheat codes to be an NFL quarterback but a professional person and a real man,” added Stroud about Brady.

Stroud further acknowledges that Brady’s belief helped him to unlock a higher level of confidence and effectiveness on the field.

“So that instilled a lot of confidence in me. And telling me like I can just do this one thing that he did preach was that the NFL season is long, so we got to keep going.”

Stroud has amassed 2,626 yards with an impressive completion rate of 61.6 for a rookie. His 15 touchdowns with only two interceptions have helped him make the cut above the rest. While he has been sacked 19 times, he is at the top in Week 10’s Rookie QBs. He has successfully led the Texans to drive out of their adversities.

Stroud has undoubtedly made his way into the impressive leagues of players this season. His value lies in the potential that he has brought to the otherwise struggling Houston Texans this season.

As he continues to embark on Brady’s wisdom, his win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made more sense. His game-winning drive against the Bengals has cemented his run-up to the MVP title highlighting his caliber in the NFL.