“20 Super Bowls In A Row?”: Mike Florio Goes Off On Chiefs Fans For Getting Triggered Over Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is the best thing that happened to any team in the NFL since Tom Brady’s pick in the 2000 draft. This is exactly why the Chiefs have astronomical expectations from their star QB, and any talk of Mahomes retiring is met with extreme hostility by Kansas City fans.

Well, Mike Florio doesn’t approve of such a reaction as he expansively pointed out on his recent show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel. He argued that even though Mahomes will naturally age and retire, Kansas City fans cannot digest it. The whole city stands on Mahomes’ shoulders and they don’t want to think of a time without him, not without 20 Super Bowl wins at least.

“As I said yesterday, he’s not going to play pro football for the next 50 years. At some point, he’s not going to be the Chiefs quarterback. And god forbid you point out that fact in front of Chiefs fans that have their sights set on I don’t know, 20 Super Bowls in a row?”

After Mahomes’ talked about not playing as long as Tom Brady in his Time Magazine interview, Florio wrote how whispers of him calling it are around the corner. Even though it was a general statement the QB made about the distant future, Chiefs loyalists were unable to spot the natural progression.

Since Nick Wright is a huge Chiefs fan, he was not happy with Florio jumping to conclusions. Hence, addressing comments made by Wright about his take on the superstar QB’s future, Florio asked the 39-year-old to seek him out personally if he had an issue.

Florio stood by his statement and claimed that Tom Brady was questioned about retirement in his early 30s and so was Brett Favre. The PFT host also talked about how this fact of life triggers Chiefs fans, and they won’t hear any of it. Subsequently, he went on to justify his stance and the reason why such a speculative issue is making headlines now.

Florio Details Why Mahomes Retirement Is A Discussion Worthy Issue Right Now

According to Florio, it is natural for journalists to question Mahomes about his time in the league, given how important he is to the Kansas City Chiefs. On top of it, retirement is a way of life, and there is no escape from it, even though most Chiefs fans would like to believe otherwise.

History tells us that age has never treated quarterbacks well, as they are rarely able to recapture the essence of their youth. Yes, Mahomes could be the exception and might continue to entertain crowds as Brady did even towards the end of his two-decade-long career. However, he would not want to miss out on the moments from his personal life that athletes are forced to sacrifice each year.