Mike Florio Suggests Jordon Hudson Is Exploiting Her Connection to Bill Belichick After Reality TV Offer

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick’s relationship dynamic has been under scrutiny since the beginning. From the recent interview controversy, where Hudson cut off the host to avoid answering a question, to her stepping into the role of Belichick’s unofficial PR and social media manager, it’s been a strange few months.

Now, with an offer to appear on a reality show, Mike Florio believes it’s become unmistakably clear that Hudson is exploiting Belichick for fame.

That’s right, Hudson recently received an offer to be on Dancing with the Stars. It’s a popular reality show where celebrities are paired with professional ballroom dancers to compete in weekly competitions. It’s a shocking development given the media meltdown she had just last month, but the network seems to be trying to capture lightning in a bottle.

However, Hudson has reportedly revealed that she will reject the offer, mainly because it would interfere with UNC’s college football season, where she plans to follow the team. Still, we’d imagine that many UNC Tar Heels staffers probably hoped she accepted the offer, just to get her out of the way.

However, this mere rejection doesn’t necessarily mean that Hudson isn’t looking for other TV offers. As Mike Florio opined, she is very likely looking to parlay her connection with Belichick into other TV series offers. And she just might get her way.

“It’s no surprise. It’s been obvious, based on the reporting and the basic reality of having functioning eyeballs and basic common sense, that she’s looking to parlay her connection to Belichick into something big for herself,” Florio wrote.

“Whether it’s managing, marketing, and/or generally leveraging his IP or parlaying the current moment into something more, she has an ambition that doesn’t stop with a failed effort to wear the crown of Miss Maine USA.”

In case you didn’t know, Hudson recently finished third in the Miss Maine beauty pageant. That’s another reason she’s been receiving offers to appear on TV.

The fan reaction to Florio’s report on X (formerly Twitter) seemed largely disappointed that he was giving Hudson the airspace. Some are simply tired of reading about her, while others pointed out that they recognize Belichick is being taken advantage of. Frankly, they don’t feel bad for the head coach — because, in their eyes, he asked for it.

“We all know she’s using HIM for fame and money, but does anyone feel bad for Bill? I feel like he knows exactly what’s happening and is perfectly fine with it,” they wrote.

“She gets something. He gets something. We’ve seen this story before – many times,” another penned.

Several others joked about the situation. “She can’t do the show because it requires too much practice and training time where Bill could possibly escape,” one quipped.

“I’m not hip & very out of touch – I had no idea that show was even around still,” this user piled on.

In the end, it is hard to feel bad for Belichick being taken advantage of. Why? Because he’s doing the same thing to Hudson!

Do you think it’s a coincidence that the moment Belichick becomes a head coach for 18-22 year olds that he starts dating a 24-year-old out of nowhere? He’s trying to level with the age group and show them, “Look at me! I’m hip and cool! My girlfriend is young and good-looking!”

So, no, we don’t feel bad for Belichick being taken advantage of by Hudson. They’re both getting something out of this. He made his bed and seems more than comfortable lying in it. What’s your take on the whole situation?