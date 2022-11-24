$200 Million Aaron Rodgers Would Do Anything But ‘Coaching’ Post-Retirement

Aaron Rodgers has made a name for himself at the highest level. He has been active in the league for around 17 long years and hasn’t showcased any signs of slowing down.

However, it is true that he is in the final phase of his NFL career and might soon decide to call it quits. Although Rodgers isn’t considering retirement right away, the fact remains that he is aware of what is to come. He spoke about it during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee show and responded to a question about life after football.

Rodgers admitted he is unsure of how long he will play despite signing an extension in the offseason of last year that gave him the highest average salary in the NFL ($50 million for the first three years).

He went on to say, “It’s not like I periodically turn it on and off. There are always things that come up when you have interests outside of the game that you spend time doing in some of your free time and that you’re going to do more of once you’ve finished playing. Of course, that is a possibility.”

The $200 million worth reigning MVP added that even during the season, there is a life outside of football and maintaining that work-life balance is of utmost importance to him.

Also Read: Kerby Joseph Stats 2022: After Intercepting Aaron Rodgers Twice, The Lions Safety Is Attracting Global Attention

Aaron Rodgers has no plans to coach after he retires

“What does he anticipate for his life after football, then?” Pat enquired to which, Aaron responded by saying, “I can assure you that I am not coaching. I don’t want to stand guard over my desk all day at the office.”

Rodgers admitted that the “management side” would be the only thing that might pique his interest, despite the fact that he has “zero interest” in following the example of former players who have switched from the pads to the headset as head coaches.

It’s a relatively tiny interest, according to Rodgers. Despite the Packers’ decline to 4-7 and exclusion from the NFC playoff picture, Rodgers, who has a 19:7 touchdown to interception ratio this year after back-to-back MVP seasons, insisted that his outside interests haven’t affected how he prepares for games.

Before the start of the current season, everyone was expecting Aaron to play for more years to come. However, after what has happened thus far this year, several fans and experts are opining that he might take the big call sooner than many are expecting.

Also Read: “Another Peyton Manning Record Now Belongs to Tom Brady”: Tampa Bay QB Demolished Three Records Against Rams On Sunday