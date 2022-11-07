Kerby Joseph Stats 2022: After Intercepting Aaron Rodgers Twice, The Lions Safety Is Attracting Global Attention

Nov 6, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) intercepts the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Kerby Joseph, a debutant NFL player, had a busy day yesterday. He first became only the fourth player in NFL history to intercept Aaron Rodgers twice in the same game, then suffered a concussion in the third quarter of the Detroit Lions 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

In just his fifth career start, Joseph had his third straight game with a turnover on Sunday. With the two interceptions on Sunday, he now has two forced fumbles, both of which resulted in a turnover.

Along with making 10 tackles, he also prevented a touchdown in the third quarter by leaping into the air to block a long pass intended for Samori Toure.

After colliding with fellow Lions defensive back Jeff Okudah during a tackle in the fourth quarter, Joseph was put into concussion protocol. Nevertheless, despite the injury shortening his day, he was full of joy in the locker room following the game.

Kerby Joseph’s Stats

Joseph was chosen by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The rookie safety made 22 tackles in the first seven games of the season out of which, 10 were assists, twelve are solo, along with two forced fumbles and a pass breakup. He has played at least 90% of the Lions’ defensive snaps in all but one game since Week 4.

At Illinois, Kerby played collegiate football. In his first two seasons at Illinois, Joseph primarily participated on special teams and as a reserve defensive back. He was named a starter going into his junior season, and in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, he made 19 tackles.

After finishing the season with 57 tackles, one sack, three fumble recoveries, and five pass interceptions, Joseph was named first-team All-Big Ten Conference in 2021. Joseph declared that he would participate in the 2022 NFL Draft after the season ended.

